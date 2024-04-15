Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh Celebrate Indian Craftsmanship At Manish Malhotra’s Show In Varanasi

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra's special showcase in Varanasi. The actors donned traditional Indian attire to participate in the show that celebrated Indian craftsmanship. The designer hosted a two-day show in the city where he showcased the exquisite work of local weavers and Banarasi fabrics, a tradition dating back centuries.

Kriti Sanon-Ranveer Singh stun in Banarasi outfits

On April 14, Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh turned showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's show themed “Banarasi Saree- A tapestry of Indian culture & Craftsmen”. The show was held at the Dashashwamedh Ghat. In the midst of strewn flowers and lit candles, the actors showcased Malhotra's traditional designs. The Adipurush actress donned a red-coloured banarasi lehenga. She teamed the look with a statement maang teeka.

Ranveer donned an intricate Banarasi overcoat with purple hues. He opted for a purple kurta-pyjama set.

Ranveer donned an intricate Banarasi overcoat with purple hues. He opted for a purple kurta-pyjama set. A video of the actors walking down the ghat besides the holy Ganga is doing rounds on social media.

Ranveer Singh-Kriti Sanon offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple

Ahead of the show Ranveer and Kriti, along with designer Manish Malhotra offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. They opted for traditional attire as they visited the Namo Ghat along with the ace designer. Kriti looked stunning in her yellow coloured suit while the Gully Boy actor chose to wear a white kurta pyjama. The celebrity fashion designer was seen wearing a pink kurta which he teamed up with a white pyjama.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actor Kriti Sanon says, "What PM Modi has done (in Kashi) in the last ten years is the kind of connectivity be it road, railways or the revamp corridor. Be it the new Ghats which look very beautiful. There has been a lot of development. But the feeling of… pic.twitter.com/e6uujKNmMo — ANI (@ANI)

Sharing his experience of visiting Varanasi, Ranveer told ANI, "I cannot express in words the experience that I have had today. Lifelong I have been a devotee of lord Shiva and I have come here for the first time. Next time I want to come here along with my mother.." Kriti added, "'Haar Haar Mahadev', Jai Siya Ram. I came here ten years ago for an ad shoot but had no time. However, this time, I got the opportunity to go to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. I feel blessed. There is a vibration and energy in the city..."

Manish Malhotra's fashion show, which is part of the two-day event (April 13-14) organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation, to promote handicrafts and handlooms of Varanasi, took place at the Namo Ghat.

