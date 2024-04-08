Updated April 8th, 2024 at 09:14 IST
Kriti Sanon Reveals Why She Produced Do Patti: If You Don't Find Opportunities...
Kriti Sanon is gearing up for the release of her other highly-anticipated movie Do Patti, which also marks her debut as a Producer.
- Entertainment
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Crew, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Tabu, as the film has crossed ₹100 crore mark worldwide. This has come after Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which turned out to be a sleeper hit at the box office. The actress is not stopping at two films this year and is gearing up for the release of her another highly-anticipated movie Do Patti, which also marks her debut as a Producer. During an interview, the actress opened up about her decision to become a producer.
When Kriti Sanon decided to be a producer
Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress revealed that she always wanted to be a producer and produce content that resonated with the audience. Being a creative person, she wanted to back the content she loved; everything that was happening in the scene and not just her part. And she got the opportunity after Mimi. "I just got so passionate about that script; the whole process of preparation, of discussing with Laxman sir, of adding little nuances, little moments," she said.
Kriti continued, "It was just so close to my heart that I was like whenever I produce something, I have to feel this, what I am feeling. It has to come from my heart. It has to say something. It has to feel warm and something that moves you; And says something to the audiences."
Advertisement
If you don't find opportunities, you should create one: Kriti Sanon
Talking about how Do Patti came to her at a time when she wasn't getting the kind of scripts that she was looking for. The 33-year-old actress shared that after Mimi she was looking for something deeper and a layered character. That's when she met Kanika Dhillon, a writer and co-producer of Do Patti. She always loved her writing and how her characters had later. So she told Kanika, "Kanika, I want to start producing. So do you have anything that you are working on?'. She had an idea. She asked me, 'Is there something you feel for?'. I had a subject I felt for and told her. After a month or so, she came back marrying the two; My subject and her idea, which just connected with me immediately."
Advertisement
She added that she "loved" the process of being involved in the making of the film from the start to end. For Kriti, there's a lot of learning and she enjoys being a newcomer. Sometimes, she feels, "if you don't find opportunities that you really want, you should create one. This is one opportunity that I created."
Do Patti, co-stars Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh in the film. Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the teaser offers a glimpse of a captivating mystery thriller set in the hills of north India. The makers are yet to announce the release date.
Advertisement
Published April 8th, 2024 at 09:14 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.