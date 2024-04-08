×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 09:14 IST

Kriti Sanon Reveals Why She Produced Do Patti: If You Don't Find Opportunities...

Kriti Sanon is gearing up for the release of her other highly-anticipated movie Do Patti, which also marks her debut as a Producer.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon | Image:Instagram
Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Crew, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Tabu, as the film has crossed ₹100 crore mark worldwide. This has come after Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which turned out to be a sleeper hit at the box office. The actress is not stopping at two films this year and is gearing up for the release of her another highly-anticipated movie Do Patti, which also marks her debut as a Producer. During an interview, the actress opened up about her decision to become a producer.

When Kriti Sanon decided to be a producer

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress revealed that she always wanted to be a producer and produce content that resonated with the audience. Being a creative person, she wanted to back the content she loved; everything that was happening in the scene and not just her part. And she got the opportunity after Mimi.  "I just got so passionate about that script; the whole process of preparation, of discussing with Laxman sir, of adding little nuances, little moments," she said.

(A file photo Kriti Sanon | Image: Kriti/Instagram)

Kriti continued, "It was just so close to my heart that I was like whenever I produce something, I have to feel this, what I am feeling. It has to come from my heart. It has to say something. It has to feel warm and something that moves you; And says something to the audiences."

If you don't find opportunities, you should create one: Kriti Sanon

Talking about how Do Patti came to her at a time when she wasn't getting the kind of scripts that she was looking for. The 33-year-old actress shared that after Mimi she was looking for something deeper and a layered character. That's when she met  Kanika Dhillon, a writer and co-producer of Do Patti. She always loved her writing and how her characters had later. So she told Kanika, "Kanika, I want to start producing. So do you have anything that you are working on?'. She had an idea. She asked me, 'Is there something you feel for?'. I had a subject I felt for and told her. After a month or so, she came back marrying the two; My subject and her idea, which just connected with me immediately."

(A file photo Kriti Sanon | Image: Kriti/Instagram)

She added that she "loved" the process of being involved in the making of the film from the start to end. For Kriti, there's a lot of learning and she enjoys being a newcomer. Sometimes, she feels, "if you don't find opportunities that you really want, you should create one. This is one opportunity that I created."

Do Patti, co-stars Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh in the film. Helmed by  Shashanka Chaturvedi, the teaser offers a glimpse of a captivating mystery thriller set in the hills of north India. The makers are yet to announce the release date.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 09:14 IST

