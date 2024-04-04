Advertisement

No Entry 2, tentatively titled No Entry Mein Entry, will be headlined by Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. While the male actors’ casting has been confirmed by producer Boney Kapoor, he clarified they are still looking for female leads for the film. Now, a recent media report suggests that Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor and Manushi Chhillar have come on board the project.

No Entry 2’s casting coup

As per sources cited by Bollywood Hungama, Kriti, Shraddha and Manushi will star opposite Varun, Arjun and Diljit in No Entry 2. This time, the leading men are said to be playing double roles in the multi-starrer comedy. In order to make sure that the sequel lives up to the high standards set by its predecessor, Boney and the creative team have been writing the script since 2019. Reportedly, there will be ten actresses in the multi-starrer.

Why did Boney Kapoor choose Varun, Arjun, and Diljit for No Entry 2?

The original stars won't feature in the new movie, said Boney, adding that the team is now in the process of casting 10 female actors for the project. He said, “That chapter is over. Now, we have Diljit, Varun and Arjun in the film. Varun and Arjun are best of friends, and Diljit is fantastic at comedy. So, I think this makes for a good and interesting combination.”

The 2005 film No Entry revolved around two married men, who find themselves in trouble because of their womanizing friend, Prem, after he sets them up with a hooker, leading to lies and confusion. Actors Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitley played the female leads in the first part with Bipasha Basu in an extended cameo appearance.