Kriti Sanon Talks About Tabu, Kareena Kapoor's Spontaneity On Crew Set

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu starrer Crew hit the big screens on March 29. Set in the background of the struggling airline industry, the film has opened to positive reviews and is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. Ahead of the film’s release, Kriti attended a pre-release event in Delhi. At the event, she spoke about the time she spent on the film shoot.

It was a pleasure sharing the screen with them: Kriti Sanon on working with Kareena, Tabu

Actor Kriti Sanon said she had a "blast" working with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan on the film Crew, which gave her an opportunity to connect with such talented artists. "I have been a fan of both and they are such talented actors... When you have great actors in front of you, it (your job) becomes easier. Your performance gets enhanced. It was a pleasure sharing the screen with them, especially in a film like this where we connect and play off each other. We had a blast," Kriti told reporters at the pre-release event.

Describing Tabu and Kareena as "spontaneous" actors, the 33-year-old said there were times her co-stars would leave her surprised with their performance. "Bebo (Kareena) is spontaneous, but at the same time, just before she does a scene, she rehearses on her own. I used to sometimes look at her and go like 'Oh my god! This is Geet'," she said, referring to Kareena's much-loved character from the 2007 film Jab We Met. "Tabu ma'am is someone who would suddenly do something on the set after which you would have to control and not laugh. She has this ability of doing something spontaneous, something unexpected... Sometimes, it would not even be the dialogues, it would just be her reaction and you would be like 'What!''' she added.

Kriti on how she related to her character in Crew

Kriti told the media at the event, “I relate a lot to my character in the film, Divya, because she's nerdy, studious, a topper, a head girl, and I was all of those too. Sometimes she feels that she hasn't reached where she wanted to. I've also felt that way at some point in my life.” She further added, “She's a dreamer, and she's an achiever, and she's a go-getter. I think that's why I related to her.” Kriti Sanon, who plays the role of cabin crew, in the comedy movie, said that she loved not just her character but the entire movie.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)