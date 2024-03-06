Advertisement

In a remote village near the Chitrakoot border in Uttar Pradesh, the remarkable story of Ramlali, an uneducated woman who stood up against a notorious dacoit, is set to grace the silver screen. Director Omung Kumar, known for his directorial ventures like Mary Kom (2014) and Sarbjit (2016), has acquired the rights to Ramlali's courageous life story for his next project.

Who was Ramlali?

In 2001, during the peak of Dacoit Dadua's reign of terror in Chitrakoot, he abducted a bank manager's son. Seeking refuge, the boy found himself in Ramlali's home in Harijanpur, where she rebelliously refused to surrender him to the dacoit. This act of bravery became a turning point in Ramlali's life and will serve as a central narrative in the biopic.

Titled Ramlali, the film will depict her transformation into the Phoolan of Chitrakoot and Patha ki sherni, who took up arms against the dacoits. Recognizing her courage, District Magistrate Jagannath Singh presented her with a licensed rifle in 2001, and in 2002, she was honoured by the then-Governor Vishnukant Shastri at Raj Bhavan. Ramlali's efforts to empower women in her village included teaching self-defence and led to a significant decrease in dacoit attacks in her community.

Will Kriti Sanon headline the biopic of Ramlali?

According to Midday, the screenplay for the biopic is currently in progress, with Yusuf Khan at the helm. Actress Kriti Sanon is being considered for the titular role alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Nushrratt Bharuccha with Randeep Hooda as the top choice to portray the menacing Dadua. With preparations underway, including finalising the script and casting, director Omung Kumar aims to commence filming by the end of the year.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. The actress recently also won the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mimi.