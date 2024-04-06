Advertisement

Kriti Sanon has just seen through the release of her big banner project, Crew. The film featured her in the role of a pilot turned air hostess who along with her 'crew', essayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, take matters into their own hands, realising their dreams by willingly orchestrating a heist. The film has been experiencing a fairly smooth sail at the box office thus far, since its late March release. The actress is now looking to the future, something which she hopes holds some meaty roles in the action genre.

Kriti Sanon is greatly inspired by Wonder Woman and Catwoman



In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kriti Sanon opened up about her desire to foray into the action genre. The actress is no stranger to the same - having debuted with Heropanti (2015) and subsequently having starred in Ganapath (2023). Reflecting on the iconic roles of Wonder Woman and Catwoman, the actress quipped how she would love to have her height come handy for a role of hers.

She said, "No matter how many times I ask for it, God always has better plans, and it will happen when it has to happen...I would love to do action. I would love to wear a slick suit and be like Catwoman or Wonder Woman and do something like that. (My height should come in use somewhere)".

Kriti Sanon reflects on the 'risk' involved in spotlighting women-centric action projects



Kriti's take on the action genre also saw the actress reflect why a woman leading an action-packed bonanza is still a rare sighting. She shared how action films tend to require hefty budgets - something she believes filmmakers still see as a risk, for women-led projects.

She said, "An action film usually needs a lot more budget. When people are mounting a film on a woman, they usually feel like it's risky to put in too much budget, and that's my problem. I feel like those things need to change". Crew is still running in theatres.