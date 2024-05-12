Advertisement

2024 is turning out to be a rather gratifying year for Kriti Sanon. The actress commenced the year with her first National Film Award win for her portrayal of a surrogate mother in Mimi. The actress has already seen through the release of two films, one of which has minted an entirely new record at the box office. She will also soon, be concluding her first project as a producer - Do Patti - under her very own production banner. The actress recently reflected on the pressing pay parity debate.

Kriti Sanon highlights gender privilege in the pay parity debate



Any discussion on pay parity, tends to focus on the facet of women - from the perspective of gender - being ubiquitously at a disadvantage. In her recent interview with Film Companion however, the actress opened up about the obvious gender privilege, enjoyed by men when it comes to their pay checks.

She said, "The difference in payment (between actors and actresses) currently is huge for no reason. Sometimes, for no reason. Sometimes, you feel like it's not like that person has given a hit in 10 years, then why is he getting paid 10 times."

Kriti Sanon reveals how taking up a female-centric film often entails a financial disadvantage



Kriti Sanon also spoke about the evolving spectrum of female-led cinema. While the experience can be creatively fulfilling, it often comes with its own set of disadvantages. The actress specifically shared how many a times, actresses end up taking a pay cut, in order to take on a female-centric film. Citing the example of 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, Kriti revealed how even names like Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, had to take a pay cut in order to accommodate the film's budget.

The issue in this regard then, lies in the fact that female-led cinema is still chancing across lesser investments than run-of-the-mill mainstream films.