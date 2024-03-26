Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan had locked the storyline for Krrish 4 months ago. However, a recent update about the fourth installment in the Krrish franchise states that the team is working on the conceptualisation of the film. The script of the film will be locked by the end of 2024 and the shooting will reportedly commence in 2025.

Hrithik Roshan begins conceptualisation of Krrish 4 with Rakesh Roshan

According to a report by Midday, Hrithik Roshan will be actively taking part in the conceptualisation of the fourth installment of Krrish. Not just that, but he will be simultaneously shooting for his upcoming film War 2 with Jr NTR. The report also claims that the actor will be collaborating with his father to solidify the primary idea for Krrish 4 this year.

A still from Krrish movie | Image: IMDb

Midday quoted, "The project is currently in development. Hrithik has scheduled brainstorming sessions throughout the summer. Both Rakesh and he wants to deliver a story that will exceed expectations." "The team has explored and subsequently shot down a lot of ideas. The makers are certain that if the story doesn’t work, they won’t go ahead with it. That’s why they have dedicated so many months to finding the right story to take the superhero’s journey ahead," the report further read.

A still from Krrish movie | Image: IMDb

Hrithik Roshan gives updates on Krrish 4

Known for portraying India's beloved superhero, Hrithik Roshan addressed the persistent curiosity surrounding Krrish 4. He acknowledged the eagerness of fans to witness the next chapter but emphasised that it's still in the works. Expressing optimism, he told Pinkvilla, "Things are falling into place. I am smiling, I am happy, but a long way to go still."