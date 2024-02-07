Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 18:23 IST

Kunal Kemmu Announces Directorial Debut Madgaon Express, Divyenndu Sharma And Pratik Gandhi To Star

Kunal Kemmu has unveiled the posters of Madgaon Express offering a glimpse of Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary's characters.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Madgaon Express
A poster of Madgaon Express | Image:KunalKemmu/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
On Friday, Kunal Kemmu unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Madgaon Express, starring Avinash Tiwary, Divyenndu Sharma and Pratik Gandhi in the lead roles. Along with the poster, Kunal announced the release date of the film and penned a long note expressing his excitement for the film. The film marks the directorial debut of Kunal.

Madgaon Express is all about madness and fun

Taking to Instagram, Kunal Kemmu shared several posters, offering a glimpse of what to expect from the film. In the first poster, the trio can be seen shouting as they are seemingly stuck in the jungle, while in the next they can be seen in the bathroom, looking confused and frustrated. The film will be hitting the theatres on March 22.

(A poster of Madgaon Express | Image: Kumal Kemmu/Instagram)

Announcing the release date, he penned a note that reads, "Yaatri kripya dhyaan de. In teen dosto ke saath kya ghatne wala hai, yeh aapko dikhane ke liye gaadi platform athava cinema gharo Mae aane ke liye taiyaar hai. Super excited and thrilled to announce the arrival of Madgaon express in cinemas on the 22nd of march 2024."

Soon after, he shared the post, Kareena Kapoor commented, "Tooooooooo gooood. Finally". Soha Ali Khan's sister Saba wrote, "Looking forward to it Bro!!" Disha Patani commented, “Can't waittt”

More about Madgaon Express

Earlier in an interview, Kunal opened up about making his directorial debut and shared this has been therapeutic for him as he felt “different things” about himself as he stepped into the shoes of a director. He also shared that he was more of himself in the public space as a director than he was as an actor. Kunal wrote the script of Madgaon Express way back in 2014, and now the film is finally going to hit the theatres.

(A poster of Madgaon Express | Image: Kumal Kemmu/Instagram)

Madgaon Express is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 16:54 IST

