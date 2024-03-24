×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 10:17 IST

Kunal Kemmu Reveals He Started Working On Madgaon Express While Shooting For Go Goa Gone

Actor-director Kunal Kemmu said he first got the idea for Madgaon Express when he was working on the zombie comedy movie Go Goa Gone (2015).

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kunal Kemmu
Kunal Kemmu | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kunal Kemmu says he had set out to test his writing skills with Madgaon Express and little did he imagine the endeavour would evolve into a feature film that would also give him the opportunity to step into the director’s role. No one knew that Kemmu was developing the script of the comedy film, which was released in theatres on Friday and has been praised by the critics.

Kunal Kemmu says Madgaon Express script was just an experimental writing

Kunal Kemmu shared his experience writing the script for Madgaon Express and told PTI, "I didn’t even know this would become a film. This (writing) was just like a practice session for me to see if I can do this. It was a solitary process which I went through, and no one knew that I was writing it."

Kunal Kemmu file photo | Image: X

 

"In fact, I thought if it ever gets made, maybe I’ll play one of the boys, that’s the intent with which I wrote it," he further added. Madgaon Express follows the journey of three childhood friends — played by Gandhi, Divyenndu and Tiwary — who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track. Kemmu, best known for starring in films such as Kalyug, Golmaal franchise, Lootcase and series Abhay, said he first got the idea for Madgaon Express when he was working on the zombie comedy movie Go Goa Gone (2015).

Kunal Kemmu file photo | Image: X

 

Kunal Khemmu's directorial debut sees 100 percent growth

According to Sacnilk, Madgaon Express earned ₹3 crore net on Saturday and showcased a growth of 100 percent from its ₹1.50 crore opening day. This brings its two-day total to ₹4.5 crore. The film now has a good chance of recouping its losses if it can grow further on Sunday. The fact that Monday is a national holiday for Holi will also give the makers hope that the film will reach a double-figure net collection by day four.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published March 24th, 2024 at 10:17 IST

