Kunal Khemu Shares Major Update About Golmaal 5, Go Goa Gone 2

Kunal Khemu is basking in the success of his recent directorial debut Madgaon Express. The film is touted as one of the best comedy films made in Bollywood in recent times. Days after the film’s release, the actor-turned-director spilt the beans on his future projects and also gave an update on the potential sequels to his popular films Golmaal and Go Goa Gone.

Kunal Khemu gives an update about Golmaal 5 and Go Goa Gone 2

Kunal Khemu played a pivotal role in the Rohit Shetty directorial Golmaal 3. Led by Ajay Devgn, fans of the franchise have been waiting for the fourth instalment of the series. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor shared an update on the same.

Official poster of Go Goa Gone | Image: IMDb

Kunal also led the star cast in the zombie-action film Go Goa Gone (2013). The sequel of the Raj & DK directorial is also highly anticipated. Apart from starring in the film, the actor was also involved in writing the script for the movie as well. He asserted that people have been waiting for the sequel for both movies, but he has no official confirmation of the same yet. About his involvement in the writing for the films he said, “Because they created them and I always feel that if you have created a character then you know their original voice so unless you feel inapt saying that 'I am exhausted, I don't know what to do with them', I think they should be the one who go ahead with it.”

Kunal Khemu reacts to the success of Madgaon Express

On March 25, the actor-director took to his Instagram handle on the occasion of Holi to thank his audience for the success of Madgaon Express. The first-time director wrote, "From day 1 of shoot to the day I said the last pack up on the sets of Madgaon Express. Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn’t have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians."

He added, "To the many colours of friendship that the film showcases and the many colours of my personality that I got to explore through this film. I wish you all a very happy Holi and thank you so much for all the love that you have shown to our film. May this festival of colours bring you all happiness and good luck. #happyholi."