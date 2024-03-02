Advertisement

Kiran Rao, who returned to the director's seat after 13 years with Laapataa Ladies, is earning positive reviews for her recently released movie. Not just the director, the actors Sparsh Shrivastava and Ravi Kishan are being hailed for their performance. Despite the positive reviews, the movie failed to attract the audience to the theatres. However, it is expected that owing to positive word of mouth, the earnings might rise from the second day.

Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 1

As per the early estimates reported by Sacnilk, the film opened on a dull note, minting ₹65 lakh. Laapataa Ladies had an overall 8.12 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday with a maximum in the evening - 8.90 per cent. Surprisingly, there was zero per cent occupancy for the night shows, which can be the reason for the low opening. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 5 crore.

(A still from the film | Image: YouTube)

For a small-budget movie, time will only tell how it will turn out at the box office in the coming days.

What do we know about Laapataa Ladies?

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios, the movie stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles. Set in 2001 somewhere in rural India, Laapataa Ladies is about two young brides who get lost on a train and the pursuit of people who find themselves in a series of confusion on the go. The plot is inspired by Biplab Goswami's story Two Brides.

The film has been selected to be the opening film of The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Summer Festival. Calling it a "great honour," Kiran Rao at one of the promotional events expressed her excitement.