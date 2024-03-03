Advertisement

Kiran Rao directed Laapataa Ladies doubled its numbers from Day 1 as it managed to rake in more than a crore on Saturday. Kiran, who donned the director’s hat after 13 years is getting praised for the film. Not just the director, the actors Sparsh Shrivastava and Ravi Kishan are being applauded for their performance. The positive reviews worked in the movie’s favour and the earnings saw a big jump on the second day.

Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 2

Laapataa ladies | Youtube screengrab

As per early estimates, Laapataa Ladies earned around 1.60 Cr India net on its second day, which is more than a hundred percent increase from its Day 1 figures. According to Sacnilk, Laapataa Ladies had an overall 18.99% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, March 02, 2024.

Morning Shows: 11.63%

Advertisement

Afternoon Shows: 16.81%

Evening Shows: 21.56%

Advertisement

Night Shows: 25.95%

Laapataa Ladies sees more than 100% growth on Day 2

The film had opened on a dull note, minting ₹65 lakh. Laapataa Ladies had an overall 8.12 percent Hindi occupancy on Friday with a maximum in the evening - 8.90 per cent. Surprisingly, there was zero percent occupancy for the night shows, which can be the reason for the low opening. The earning of more than 1.60 crores on day 2 promises an upward trend for the movie, which can earn even more on Sunday, March 3. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 5 crore.