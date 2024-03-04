English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 08:28 IST

Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 3: Kiran Rao's Film Gains Momentum After A Slow Start

Laapataa Ladies opened to a low start in theatres but has managed to stay afloat in theatres on its first weekend, earning ₹1.80 crore on its first Sunday.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Laapataa Ladies
Laapataa Ladies | Image:Youtube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao had a slow start at the box office on Friday. On its first day of release, Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies managed to earn only ₹75 lakh. However, the film gained momentum on its second day and earned ₹1.45 crore on its first Saturday, as per Sacnilk. Nevertheless, the film performed well on its first weekend and collected ₹1.80 crore on its first Sunday.

Laapataa Ladies manages to stay afloat in theatres

Laapataa Ladies opened to a low start in theatres but has managed to stay afloat in theatres on its first weekend. Earning ₹1.80 crore on its first Sunday, the total collection of the film now stand at ₹4 crore, as per Sacnilk. Laapataa Ladies recorded an overall occupancy of 25.08 percent on Sunday. The morning shows had an occupancy of 16 percent while the afternoon shows featured an upward trend with an occupancy of 24.75 percent. The evening shows of Laapataa Ladies registered an occupancy of 35.69 percent while the night shows recorded a low occupancy of 23.22 percent. Chennai and Bengaluru recorded the highest occupancy. Meanwhile, Laapataa Ladies earned ₹3.85 crore as of day 2 globally. 

More about Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies marked Kiran Rao's return to the director's chair after 13 years. Her last directorial film was Dhobi Ghat (2011), which also served as her debut. Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava play lead roles in the film, which also stars Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, Durgesh Kumar, Satendra Soni, and Hemant Soni. Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande have all invested in Laapataa Ladies.

The plot revolves around a newlywed man who loses his wife on a crowded train after mistaking another bride for her. Only after they arrive in his village does the man realize his mistake, prompting him to seek out his true wife.
 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 08:28 IST

