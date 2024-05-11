Advertisement

Laapataa Ladies has emerged as what can be described as a sleeper hit. The film opened slow, picking up slight pace over the course of its theatrical run. Its eventual digital premiere of Netflix however, appears to have gathered it quite the audience, appreciating the film. Filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan however, has his own set of claims to make on the Kiran Rao directorial.

Ananth Mahadevan makes a strong case



Ananth Mahadevan made his directorial debut back in 1999 with film Ghunghat Ke Pat Khol. Though the film is not a well known title in any regard, Mahadevan is convinced it was the source of inspiration from Laapataa Ladies. Speaking to Mid Day, he said, “I have seen Laapataa Ladies, and the beginning as well as many incidents are the same.”

Mahadevan also went into detail at how similar the opening sequences - particularly the mix up segment - of the two films are. He further elaborated, "In our film, a boy from the city goes to his village to get married. The mix-up happens at the railway station when he asks his new bride, who is in a ghunghat (veil), to wait on a bench (as he goes looking for some information). When he returns, he joins the wrong bride."

What are the chances of Laapataa Ladies being lifted from Ghunghat Ke Pat Khol?



Right off the bat, the premise of Laapataa Ladies and Ghunghat Ke Pat Khol - as elaborated on by Mahadevan, appear eerily similar. That being said, the entire point and context of the two films are wildly different. While Ghunghat Ke Pat Khol focuses heavily on the romantic aspect and aspirations of the characters involved with a rather unorthdox plot wherein the four key players swap their partners, romance is but a mere undercurrent in Laapataa Ladies.

The purpose and direction of the Kiran Rao film is to put through simplified feminist dialogue through leading female characters who fins themselves at the end of the film. Laapataa Ladies is currently streaming on Netflix.