Updated March 11th, 2024 at 16:46 IST

Laapataa Ladies: Sachin Tendulkar Calls Kiran Rao Directorial Film A 'Big-Hearted Fable'

Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies is set in a 2001 rural state, narrating the story of two young brides who get lost on the same train.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Laapataa Ladies
Sachin Tendulkar (L), poster of Laapataa Ladies (R) | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies is busy earning positive reviews from not just the critics and audience, but also from the sports fraternity. Adding to the list is Sachin Tendulkar, who took to his social media handle to hail the "delightful" story and "powerhouse" performances of the actors. He called the film "a must-watch for everyone".

Sachin Tendulkar reviews Laapataa Ladies

Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam in the lead roles. The film is set in a 2001 rural state, narrating the story of two young brides who get lost on the same train. From mistaken identities to laugh-out-aloud escapades, the ensuing chaos guarantees laughter galore and heartwarming moments.

 

(A still from the film | Image: YouTube)
(A still from the film | Image: YouTube)

 

Addressing the social message that the film is highlighting, Tendulkar wrote, "A big-hearted fable set in small-town India that speaks to one at so many levels. I loved @LaapataaLadies for its delightful story, powerhouse performances, and the subtlety with which it delivered important social messages so cleverly, without overt preaching. A must-watch for everyone, and trust me, you will laugh, cry, and rejoice with the characters as they find their destinies in the movie. A big congratulations to my friends Kiran Rao & Aamir Khan!"

(A screengrab from the post | Image: SachinTendulkar/X)

 

Laapataa Ladies box office collection

Despite earning positive reviews the film opened at Rs 0.75 crore but witnessed a slight growth in the collection, minting Rs 1.45 crore. The film's first-week collection stood at Rs 6.05 crore, followed by Rs 8.75 crore after two weeks at domestic box office.

(A still from the film | Image: YouTube)
(A still from the film | Image: YouTube)

 

In February during the promotions, Kiran Rao spoke about what makes the story set in 2001 still relatable and relevant. Talking about the casting of the film, and working with new as well as established names, Kiran had also told ANI, "We both felt, Aamir and I, that if the actors are completely new to this, who fit this character perfectly, then you (the audience) will believe this world in some way, and you will understand this world. You won't think, how is this possible? You know, you will start flowing with this story. So, because of Aamir's faith and sharp planning and design casting happened."
 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 16:46 IST

