Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 23:26 IST

Laapataa Ladies Writer Sneha Desai Reveals Aamir Khan Approached Her During Pandemic

Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and is produced under the banner of Amir Khan. The film will hit the big screens on March 1.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Laapataa Ladies
Laapataa Ladies | Image:Youtube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Laapata Ladies is all set to hit the big screens on March 1. Directed by Kiran Rao, the film is produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Films. Ahead of the release, the writer, Sneha Desai of the movie has recalled how she got the opportunity. 

Sneha Desai reveals she was offered to write Laapataa Ladies during pandemic

Sneha Desai, who has written the screenplay and dialogues, for the upcoming film Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, has shared that she was offered to write the film during the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic. She called the film a testament to the unpredictable stroke of serendipity. She said: “My journey with 'Laapataa Ladies' emerges as a testament to the unpredictable magic of fate. From an impromptu script narration to a pandemic-induced lockdown, it took an unexpected turn when out of the blue, Aamir Khan sir himself called and offered this beauty of a story to me. Despite all the chaos and uncertainty caused by the COVID lockdown, I grabbed the chance. The lockdown gave me ample time and quiet to reflect and write. Laapataa Ladies isn’t just a movie; it’s a reminder that even in crazy times, magic can happen.”

 

 

She further mentioned that with Laapataa Ladies, she went on a journey that crossed borders and cultural boundaries. Sneha was born and raised in the vibrant environment of Mumbai but she embraced the challenge of authentically portraying North Indian heartlands. She said, “As a true-blue Gujarati, I delved into the nuances of language, ethos, and lifestyle, weaving a narrative that captured the essence of the heartlands. I dug deep into the language and lifestyle, trying to create a screenplay that really captured the vibe. Through collaboration and intense brainstorming with the team I was able to turn this challenge into opportunity.” She added: “Having said this, I cannot undermine the support I had from Kiran Rao, Aamir sir, Divyanidhi Sharma and our dialect consultants and coaches. I hope that my journey with 'Laapataa Ladies' stands as a testament to the transformative power of storytelling.”

Laapataa Ladies trailer piques audience interest 

The intriguing trailer commences with a man unveiling his wife to his family and village, only to realise that he has brought home the wrong bride.

 Simultaneously, another man registers a missing person report at a police station where he encounters a skeptical and sarcastic police officer portrayed by Ravi Kishan.
(With inputs from IANS) 

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 23:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

34 minutes ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

36 minutes ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

36 minutes ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

37 minutes ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

38 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

38 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

39 minutes ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

41 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

42 minutes ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

an hour ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

an hour ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

an hour ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

3 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

3 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

8 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

8 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

8 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi: 7 Die After Massive Fire Breaks Out at Paint Factory in Alipur

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. WATCH | Mob of 400 Attempts to Storm Churachandpur SP Office; 1 Dead

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez Being Considered To Onboard American Idol?

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Bharat Bandh Today: Section 144 in Noida, Strict Checking on Borders

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Recalling Iconic BAFTA Moments Ahead Of 2024 Awards

    Galleries21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo