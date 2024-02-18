Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 14:23 IST

Lahore 1947 Director Rajkumar Santoshi Granted Bail In Cheque Bounce Case, Lawyer Issues Statement

Rajkumar Santoshi, director of Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947, was sentenced to two years of imprisonment. However, there has been an update on his case.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajkumar Santoshi
A file photo of Rajkumar Santoshi | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rajkumar Santoshi, director of Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947, was sentenced to two years of imprisonment. Not just that, but he was also fined by the Jamnagar court in response to a cheque bounce case, as per media reports. However, Rajkumar Santoshi has now been granted bail.

Rajkumar Santoshi gets bail following cheque bounce case

In 2015, Ashok Lal, the owner of Shreeji Shipping and a resident of Jamnagar, lent Rs. 1 crore to Rajkumar Santoshi for a movie, according to a report by ANI. The director paid back the loan in full in December 2016 with ten cheques totaling Rs. 10 lakh each. However, Ashok Lal filed a case under the Negotiable Instruments Act even though he attempted to get in touch with Rajkumar Santoshi.

A file photo of Rajkumar Santoshi | Image: X

 

Rajkumar Santoshi's attorney has now released a statement stating that the court has granted him bail and postponed its decision for 30 days. Binesh Patel, Rajkumar Santoshi's attorney, has stated that they plan to file an appeal against the magistrate court's decision, DNA reported.

A file photo of Rajkumar Santoshi | Image: X

 

What was the statement issued by Rajkumar Santoshi's lawyer?

Binesh Patel, Rajkumar Santoshi's lawyer, issed a statement to the media clarifying the issue. "First of all, the court has stayed its judgement for 30 days granted Mr Santoshi bail after we sought time to appeal against the judgement at a higher forum," Binesh Patel said as per DNA.

"The prosecution didn’t produce any documentary evidence to prove that Mr. Santoshi had taken money at all. The prosecution itself has admitted that a third party had collected the said money from the complainant. In-retuen the third party had provided altered eleven cheques of Rs.10 lakh each, which Mr. Santoshi was not aware of it. The magisterial court overlooked these facts and ruled against us. Therefore, on the ground of invalid and false claims, alterations happened in the cheques, the fact that the complainants do not want to present or call-in the said third party who had collected the money, about Mr.Santoshi does not know. So we shall appeal at a higher forum with the above highlighted points and even more."

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Santoshi was gearing up for his film titled Lahore 1947 with Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan. 

Published February 18th, 2024 at 14:23 IST

