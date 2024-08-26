Published 22:44 IST, August 26th 2024

Laila Majnu Re-Release: 'Qais' Avinash Tiwary Watches Film With Fans In Mumbai, Video Goes Viral

Avinash Tiwary's video while watching 'Laila Majnu' among fans in Mumbai theatre has gone viral. The 2018 fantasy drama was re-released earlier this month.