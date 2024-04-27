Advertisement

Lara Dutta is basking in the success of her recent release Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond. In a new interview, the actress asserted that she does not have any inclination towards playing roles that are younger than her real age. She reasoned that finally in industry women are playing characters that are close to their age and that should be embraced.

What did Lara Dutta say about playing characters younger than her age?

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Lara Dutta asserted that it is ‘great’ that women are finally playing characters of their age. She emphasised that for a long time, actresses only played a certain age on screen and that is changing. She said, “Because for the longest time ever, we never ever, ever represented women in this country over a certain age. It was always the college-going or the 20-year-old falling in love for the first time. Any representation of women on screen was either the mother who has sacrificed everything, or the horrible saas or the suffering bahu, there was just no representation of actual women.”

A file photo of Lara Dutta | Image: Instagram

Reasoning why she wants to play the characters of her age, she said, “So I love the fact that today there are women on screen who are in all forms, you know, powerful women, vulnerable women, diabolical women, but women who are 40, 50 60, 70, and you're finally being seen on screen.” This is why the actress argued that she does not want to feature in roles younger than her.

Advertisement

Which actors have played characters younger than themselves?

For a long time, male actors have been featured in roles much younger than themselves. Actors, who are married with children in real life, have a history of playing young college-going students in films.

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan in Fighter | Image: IMDb

In Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor plays a young working professional who is about to get married when in reality he is married with two kids. In a viral behind-the-scenes video from the Fighter set, the lead actor Hirhtik Roshan himself admitted that he is playing a character who is much younger than him.