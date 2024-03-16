Advertisement

Khushi Kapoor, who made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, is set to star in Shauna Gautam's first film as director. According to reports, Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, will play the male lead in this film. A photo from the sets of the film has recently leaked online and gone viral.

Khushi Kapoor file photo | Image: IMDb

Khushi Kapoor's photo with Ibrahim Ali Khan from the sets of their film goes viral

A social media user took to their Instagram handle to post a photo of Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan from the sets of their rom-com film. The photo was taken from a private university in Pune. The leaked photo showed Khushi donning a pink dress teamed with a denim jacket.

The film has reportedly been titled Naadaniyaan. The film will feature Khushi Kapoor sharing screen space with Ibrahim Ali Khan. Naadaniyaan promises to be a delightful treat for audiences and with Dharma Productions backing the project, expectations for this project are quite high.

What more do we know about Naadaniyaan?

It was earlier reported that Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan will also be a part of Naadaniyaan with Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Naadaniyaan is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film titled Love Today, which originally featured Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana as the main leads.

According to Pinkvilla, Shauna Gautam will make her directorial debut with the film, which will be released directly to OTT. Ibrahim will make his Bollywood debut in Dharma's Sarzameen, which co-stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is directed by Kayoze Irani, Boman Irani's son.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the plot of Naadaniyan revolves around the life of a couple who are deeply in love. However, the girl's father challenges the two to switch their mobile phones with each other to test their relationship, which results in chaos.