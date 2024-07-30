Published 16:17 IST, July 30th 2024

Like Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina Make Relationship Official On Ramp?

After debuting together in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor have sparked dating rumours with several joint appearances in the public.