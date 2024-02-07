Lollapalooza: Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur Enjoy Date Night At Sting’s Concert

Advertisement

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been rumoured to be dating for more than a year now. Even though the couple has never explicitly accepted their relationship, their public spottings, getaways and social media banter have fuelled their link-up rumours. In the latest update, the couple was spotted at the Lollapalooza musical festival in Mumbai on January 28.

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur enjoy musical date night

Rumoured Bollywood couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen enjoying the performance of the legendary English musician Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, known by his stage name Sting in Mumbai. Sting took to the stage as the closing act for the second edition of the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza India in Mumbai at the Mahalakshmi Race Course.

Other celebrities like Kunal Kapur and Malaika Arora were also spotted at the venue grooving to the tracks. Singing and grooving in the crowd were quite a few celebrities such as Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Kunal Kapur, and Malaika Arora, among others. Maliaka, who came along with her friends, told PTI, ''The show was superb, outstanding. He is a legend.''

Sting at Lollapalooza India

As Sting took to the stage at 8.25 pm, he greeted the waiting crowd of thousands in Marathi with ''Kai Zhala Mumbai?'', which roughly translates to ''What's up Mumbai?'' The 72-year-old English musician -- whose real name is Gordon Matthew Sumner -- belted out about 16 songs, each comprising over three minutes, in his one-and-half-hour-long performance.

He performed about 16 songs in his one-and-half-hour-long performance. The musician strummed his guitar throughout the show to the tunes of his old classics, including ‘Every Breath You Take’, ‘Desert Rose’, ‘So Lonely’, ‘Shape of My Heart’, and ‘A Thousand Years’. This wasn't Sting's first visit to India. He first visited the country in the 1980s for a performance in Mumbai as the lead singer of the band The Police. It marked the beginning of his many visits to India also in personal capacity. The second and final day of Lollapalooza India saw performances by Anoushka Shankar, Komorebi, Parvaaz, K-pop band The Rose, French DJ Malaa, Caribou, Eric Nam, Parekh & Singh, and Italian electronic dance music artiste Meduza, among others.