Arushi Sharma, who starred opposite Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal, has got married to casting director Vaibhav Vishant. It was an intimate yet lavish ceremony attended by their family and close friends. Several pictures from the ceremony are going viral on the internet.

Inside Arushi Sharma and Vaibhav Vishant's wedding

In a photo shared by one of their family members, Arushi and Vaibhav can be seen standing on a stage adorned with rose petals. For the D-day, Arushi wore a heavy embellished pastel lehenga. Vaibhav, on the other hand, adorned sherwani. As per multiple media reports, the wedding festivities took place at a luxurious hotel in Himachal Pradesh near Janedghat.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Vijayaini Sharma/Instagram)

In another picture, the couple can be seen seated in a mandap, lovingly looking at each other.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: ridhima._.sharma/Instagram)

As per multiple media reports, the pre-wedding celebrations began on April 17 with a cocktail party, followed by a Haldi ceremony on April 18. The wedding ceremony took place on April 18 around midnight.

Who is Vaibhav Vishant?

He is a well-known name in the film industry owing to his work - casting actors in movies, TV shows, web series and more. Vaibhav has contributed to more than 50 feature films and web series. Some of his projects include Haider, PK, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Badlapur.

Interestingly, he also served as the casting director for Mona Singh-led web series Kaala Paani, in which Arushi played a pivotal role.

All you need to know about Arushi Sharma

Arushi made her acting debut in Bollywood with Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. However, she rose to fame with the 2020 film Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda. She has also starred in Jaadugar, starring Jitendra Kumar and Jaaved Jaaferi. The actress is yet to announce her next project.