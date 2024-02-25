Advertisement

Love And War is one of the most anticipated movies for release next year, 2025. The film features Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles while ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will direct it. On the occasion of the director’s 61st birthday, the actors came together to partake in the celebrations.

Ranbir Kapoor-Vicky Kaushal hug it out as Alia Bhatt watches from the sidelines

On February 24, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrated his 61st birthday. The filmmaker hosted an intimate gathering at his residence to ring in the occasion. The party was attended by the cast of Love And War - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal as well as the cast members of the upcoming series Heeramandi - Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chaddha and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

A video going viral from the event shows Ranbir-Alia and Vicky Kaushal saying their goodbyes at the exit. What caught the eye of the social media users was a glimpse wherein Ranbir and Vicky could be seen hugging on their exit. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, could be seen waiting on the sidelines. Interestingly, Vicky and Ranbir left the venue together while Alia exited separately in her car.

Love And War boasts a star-studded cast

The film has set its theatrical release for Christmas 2025. The film marks Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. While Ranbir made his debut with the director’s Saawariya, Alia teamed up with Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, this is the first time Vicky Kaushal is working with the director. The makers took to social media on Wednesday and made the announcement. The announcement creative has the signatures of Ranbir, Alia and Vicky.

With this, the filmmaker has pulled off a casting coup that has never been seen together before. The announcement comes almost 2 months after Ranbir Animal and Vicky’s Sam Bahadur clashed their swords at the box office. The two have earlier worked together in Sanju and the streaming film Love Per Square Foot.

(With inputs from IANS)

