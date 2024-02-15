Advertisement

The occasion of Valentine's Day saw celebrities join the world in celebration of the day of love. Going against the stream, Ektaa Kapoor has shared the latest update on her next cinematic venture, Love, Sex Aur Dokha 2. The producer announced the theatrical release date of the erotic thriller complete with a motion poster.

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 gets a release date



Ektaa Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share the official motion poster of the upcoming Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Accompanying it was the slated theatrical release date for the ensemble film. The Dibakar Banerjee helmed film will be hitting theatres on April 19. The caption to the post, keeping in line with the franchise's theme, dismissed the airy magic of Valentine's Day, presenting a harsher perspective on modern day relationships.

Advertisement



The post read, "Yeh Valentine's Day nahin aasan, bas itna samajh lijiye, Love Sex Aur Dhokha ka dariya hai aur doob ke jaana hai! #LoveSexAurDhokha2 in cinemas 19th April." The caption roughly asserted how getting through Valentine's Day is not an easy feat, and it more often than not involves having to weather 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha'. The film stars Nimrit Ahluwalia, Rossana Elsa Scugugia and Anupam Joardar. Notably, Nimrit's selection for the film had happened on the sets of a popular reality television show in which she had participated back in 2022.

Advertisement

What will Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 be about?



Much like the first film, Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will feature an entanglement of love ruined by ample doses of lust and betrayal. The second installment however, will also feature the massive impact the role of growing technology has played in today's day and age.

Advertisement

The motion poster too, for instance, features a beating heart plastered with the iconography of popular social media apps.