Advertisement

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, directed by Anshuman Jha, is one of the many films on the extensive schedule of the Red Lorry Film Festival 2024. This celluloid features actor Arjun Mathur, who demonstrated his acting skills in the web series Made in Heaven, opposite Rasika Dugal. In a recent interview, the actor discussed his work and choosing indie films over commercial projects.

Arjun Mathur on his work choices

Talking about his film choices, Arjun claimed that his decisions are independent of whether a film will be commercially successful or not. For him, the script and the story of the movie takes the front seat in choosing his work projects.



The actor said, “I'm more interested in working with skills rather than clout. Whenever I'm approached, my immediate thought does not go to what is the commercial viability of this project. I learned quite fast that mainstream cinema is going to try to limit me, is going to try to slot me. Every actor wants to shoulder more responsibility for the film that he's part of. The independent films that I did gave me a chance to do that, to take me deeper into characters rather than just be an embellishment in a star-driven project."

Arjun Mathur about Made In Heaven

Arjun rose to prominence with the critically acclaimed web series Made in Heaven, for which he was nominated for an International Emmy Award for Best Actor. When questioned about if he had ever considered how the show might affect his career and if he might get typecasted in gay roles,

Arjun said “Two-three days after ‘Made in Heaven’ was released, I got offered a gay character in a very mainstream film that I refused. After ‘Made in Heaven’ particularly, I think before I agreed to do this, I was off the block that I have done this twice before and now I should not do it again.”

Advertisement

The actor reprised his role for the second season, which is streaming on Prime Video and the reviews once again praised his performance. The second season is directed by Kagti, Alankrita Shrivastava, Nitya Mehra and Neeraj Ghaywan.