Updated March 24th, 2024 at 08:25 IST

Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 2: Kunal Kemmu's Film Witnesses 100% Growth

Madgaon Express revolves around the lives of three childhood friends, Dodo (Divyenndu), Aayush (Avinash Tiwary), and Pinku (Pratik Gandhi).

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Madgaon Express
Madgaon Express | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Madgaon Express starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, released in theatres on March 22. The film opened to a decent start at the box office but shows a tremendous growth on its second day. Surprisingly, Madgaon Express saw 100 percent growth on its first Saturday owing to positive word of mouth from audiences and critics alike.

Kunal Khemu's directorial debut sees growth

According to Sacnilk, Madgaon Express earned ₹3 crore net on Saturday and showcased a growth of 100 percent from its ₹1.50 crore opening day. This brings its two-day total to ₹4.5 crore. The film now has a good chance of recouping its losses if it can grow further on Sunday. The fact that Monday is a national holiday for Holi will also give the makers hope that the film will reach a double-figure net collection by day four. A strong start on Sunday may allow the film to do so.

Madgaon Express poster | Image: IMDb

 

Madgaon Express has already outperformed the other release of the week, Randeep Hooda's VD Savarkar biopic Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which earned ₹3.3 crore in its first two days.

About Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express revolves around the lives of three childhood friends, Dodo (Divyenndu), Aayush (Avinash Tiwary), and Pinku (Pratik Gandhi), and their teenage dream of going to Goa for a vacation. After years of failure, the trio embarks on an unforgettable journey that quickly transforms from a dream vacation to a nightmare. The film, directed by Kunal Khemu, is nothing short of an entertainer.

Madgaon Express poster | Image: IMDb

 

Kunal Khemu recently revealed why he chose to go back to Goa for his first directorial. As quoted by DNA, Kunal said, "I love Goa. I have been there many times to shoot films and it is the most relatable place."

Madgaon Express promises a madcap comedy set against the scenic backdrop of Goa. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam, injecting even more magic and humour into this multiverse of madness.
 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 08:25 IST

