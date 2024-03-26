×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 08:05 IST

Madgaon Express Box Office Day 4: Kunal Kemmu's Film Passes Monday Test, Inches Closer To ₹10 Crore

Madgaon Express promises a madcap comedy set against the scenic backdrop of Goa. The film stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary and others.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Madgaon Express
Madgaon Express | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut film Madgaon Express released in theatres on Friday, March 22. The film opened to a decent start at the box office but showed a tremendous growth during its first weekend. Surprisingly, Madgaon Express saw nearly 90 percent growth on its first weekend owing to positive word of mouth from audiences and critics.

Kunal Kemmu's film passes Monday test

According to Sacnilk, Madgaon Express made about ₹2.60 crore on Holi, which was on Monday, March 25. Even though it earned a little less than it did on Sunday, when it made ₹2.80 crore, it still made a lot more than its first day, which was ₹1.50 crore. So, in total, the movie has made about ₹9.65 crore in four days. Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut clashed at the box office with Randeep Hooda's directorial debut, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The historical biographical film, starring Hooda himself as the main lead, is based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, one of India's most renowned revolutionaries. The film is giving a tough competition to Madgaon Express as it earned ₹2.25 crore on Monday.

Madgaon Express poster | Image: IMDb

 

Kunal Kemmu reacts to Madgaon Express' success

The actor-director took to his Instagram handle on the occasion of Holi to thank his audience. The first-time director wrote, "From day 1 of shoot to the day I said the last pack up on the sets of Madgaon Express. Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn’t have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians."

Advertisement

He added, "To the many colours of friendship that the film showcases and the many colours of my personality that I got to explore through this film. I wish you all a very happy Holi and thank you so much for all the love that you have shown to our film. May this festival of colours bring you all happiness and good luck. #happyholi."

Advertisement

Madgaon Express promises a madcap comedy set against the scenic backdrop of Goa. The film stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam, injecting even more magic and humour into this multiverse of madness.

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 08:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kabir Shankar Bose vs Kalyan Banerjee

Kabir Shankar vs Kalyan

a minute ago
Albert Gudmundsson

Iceland looks to Euro

2 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda in a still from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Veer Savarkar BO Day 4

3 minutes ago
Board Exams

TN SSLC Exam Begins Today

4 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli connects w/ family

5 minutes ago
Gabriel Barbosa

Barbosa suspended

5 minutes ago
Vinicius Junior

Vinícius breaks down

7 minutes ago
AAP Protest

India News Live

11 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Tuesday Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

12 minutes ago
Eli Noyes

Eli Noyes Dies

12 minutes ago
Pakistan’s second-largest naval air station, PNS Siddique, located in Turbat

Turbat attack

13 minutes ago
Education News

JEE Main city intimation

13 minutes ago
Declan Rice

Rice ready for England

13 minutes ago
The cop, who has been identified as Jonathan, was rushed to Jamaica Hospital

NYPD Cop Dead

15 minutes ago
Aditya Dhar-Yami Gautam

Yami On Motherhood

23 minutes ago
Stock market news

Stock market today

25 minutes ago
Maruti penguin

Meet Penguin 'Maruti'

35 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar Ansari

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Supriya Shrinate's Poor Excuse After Comment on Kangana, Actress Reacts

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Himachal Pradesh: 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Stampede Following Landslide

    India News14 hours ago

  3. Hardik shows BIG HEART, celebrates Holi with Rohit's wife and daughter

    Sports 15 hours ago

  4. Anushka Celebrates 1st Holi After Welcoming Son Akaay, Extends Wishes

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. Hanuman Beniwal to Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Rajasthan's Nagaur Seat

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo