Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut film Madgaon Express released in theatres on Friday, March 22. The film opened to a decent start at the box office but showed a tremendous growth during its first weekend. Surprisingly, Madgaon Express saw nearly 90 percent growth on its first weekend owing to positive word of mouth from audiences and critics.

Kunal Kemmu's film passes Monday test

According to Sacnilk, Madgaon Express made about ₹2.60 crore on Holi, which was on Monday, March 25. Even though it earned a little less than it did on Sunday, when it made ₹2.80 crore, it still made a lot more than its first day, which was ₹1.50 crore. So, in total, the movie has made about ₹9.65 crore in four days. Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut clashed at the box office with Randeep Hooda's directorial debut, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The historical biographical film, starring Hooda himself as the main lead, is based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, one of India's most renowned revolutionaries. The film is giving a tough competition to Madgaon Express as it earned ₹2.25 crore on Monday.

Madgaon Express poster | Image: IMDb

Kunal Kemmu reacts to Madgaon Express' success

The actor-director took to his Instagram handle on the occasion of Holi to thank his audience. The first-time director wrote, "From day 1 of shoot to the day I said the last pack up on the sets of Madgaon Express. Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn’t have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians."

He added, "To the many colours of friendship that the film showcases and the many colours of my personality that I got to explore through this film. I wish you all a very happy Holi and thank you so much for all the love that you have shown to our film. May this festival of colours bring you all happiness and good luck. #happyholi."

Madgaon Express promises a madcap comedy set against the scenic backdrop of Goa. The film stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam, injecting even more magic and humour into this multiverse of madness.