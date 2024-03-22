Advertisement

Madgaon Express starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, among others released in theatres on March 22. The film revolves around the lives of three childhood friends, Dodo (Divyenndu), Aayush (Avinash Tiwary), and Pinku (Pratik Gandhi), and their teenage dream of going to Goa for a vacation. After years of failure, the trio embarks on an unforgettable journey that quickly transforms from a dream vacation to a nightmare. The film, directed by Kunal Khemu, is nothing short of an entertainer. Let's check out the early reviews of Madgaon Express on social media.

Madgaon Express' early reviews

Madgaon Express has been receiving good reviews from critics and audiences alike due to its hilarious plot. The main reason the film works is that it can make anyone laugh their hearts out, regardless of who is sitting beside them. The Kunal Khemu directorial film is a must-watch as it is full of witty dialogue, catchy songs, references to old movies, and impressive performances.

A social media review of Madgaon Express read, "Madgaon Express directed by Kunal Kemmu is a superb family comedy entertainer. You laugh throughout the movie. The film has twists and turns and a full-on masala. Very good punches and storyline is very sharp to keep you hooked. We certainly like to see the full character of Kunal in the sequel."

#MadgaonExpress directed by Kunal Kemmu is a superb family comedy entertainer. You lough throughout the movie. The film has twists and turns and full-on massala. Very good punches and storyline is very sharp to keep you hooked. We certainly like to see the full character of Kunal…

Another review on X read, "#MadgaonExpress ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Kya mast movje hai amazing performances teeno ladke 🫶🫶🫶 and Nora 🫶 wah wah what fun 🤩 love it."

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also reviewed the film and wrote, "Madgaon Express [4/5 Stars] Review : It is truly a fun watch! Brilliant punches! Constant laughter throughout! Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam are all just rocked! Loved it! The movie takes us on a Goa trip via Madgaon express. After long time watched such a comedy film. It is also a fun family entertainer."

#MadgaonExpress [4/5 Stars] #Review : It is truly a fun watch! Brilliant punches! Constant laughter throughout! Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam are all just rocked! Loved it!



The movie takes us on a Goa trip via Madgaon… pic.twitter.com/CYOEDoaYvn — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus)

Vir Das, Kunal Khemu's Go Goa Gone co-star, wrote, "My wonderful friend @kunalkemmu wrote and directed #MadgaonExpress which is out today. It’s massively fun and hilarious just like him. GO WATCH IN CINEMAS NOW!!!"

Meanwhile, another review read, "A Perfect Holi Film Filled With Lots Of Fun, Fun & More Fun."

What more do we know about Madgaon Express?

Madgaon Express promises a madcap comedy set against the scenic backdrop of Goa. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam, injecting even more magic and humour into this multiverse of madness. Madgaon Express marks Kunal Khemu's directorial debut.