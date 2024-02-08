English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 23:52 IST

Madhuri Dixit opens up on her film production plans, and decision to produce Panchak

Panchak marks Madhuri Dixit's first film as a producer for a theatrical film - Earlier, the Saajan actress had produced an OTT movie titled 15 August.

Legendary Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit completes her 40 years in the film industry this year. While the actress left a lasting impression on 90s commercial cinema with movies like Dil, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Saajan Beta, the last couple of years have witness the screen legend explore newer facets of cinema including venturing into film production. Dixit’s latest film production Panchak released previous week and received mixed to positive reviews from critics. During a recent media interaction, the actress talked about the kind of projects she wants to be part of.

Madhuri says Panchak advodates for ‘balanced outlook’ on life

Talking to PTI team, Madhuri Dixit stated, “I’m looking for films and roles that are different to do and yet they create an impact on the audience and make them think,” The actress also elaborated on why she agreed to produce a film like Panchak, stating, “When I read the script of ‘Panchak’, I liked it instantly as it was a different take on superstition with a comic lens. Through the film, we are trying to say that don’t fear in life, keep a balanced outlook.”

Panchak characters are so relatable: Madhuri Dixit

Dixit also opened up on what makes Panchak extra special for her. She elaborated, “ I found the film interesting because it is based in Konkan, my parents are from Konkan India and we used to visit Ratnagiri a lot, climb trees, eat mangoes, I felt I’ve seen all these characters there, they are so relatable. We got all the best actors from theatre, TV and films.”

Madhuri Dixit was last seen on screen in the 2022 OTT movie Maja Ma. Madhuri Dixit was also conferred with a special honour at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) that were held in Goa in November.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 23:52 IST

