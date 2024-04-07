×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 12:33 IST

Madhurima Tuli Regrets Quitting Kumkum Bhagya For Akshay Kumar Starrer Baby: Think Was Depressed...

Madhurima Tuli is all set to make her big screen comeback with John Abraham starrer Tehran. The film is scheduled to release on April 26.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Madhurima Tuli
Madhurima Tuli | Image:Madhurima Tuli/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Madhurima who rose to fame due to her role as Tanushree in the popular television series Kumkum Bhagya starring Sriti Jha, recently revealed that she regrets quitting the show. Nine years ago, the actress quit the show to play the role of Akshay Kumar's wife in the 2015 film Baby.

Why Madhurima regrets quitting Kumkum Bhagya for Baby?

Madhurima, who is all set to return to the big screen with John Abraham starrer Tehran, recently revealed how she was depressed for five years after starring in Akshay Kumar's film Baby.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress said, "I  think after the release of Baby, what I was expecting, I didn’t get out of it. So, I was kind of depressed for almost five years despite getting work."

She added, "It was because I had left a very big show, Kunkum Bhagya, for the film. And Kumkum Bhagya was doing really well at that time. Even my character was loved by all. So, I was in a dilemma about whether I had done the right thing leaving this popular show. But after a course of time, I think I realized that I think this is a journey"

What's Madhurima's role in Tehran?

In Tehran, Madhurima will be seen playing the role of John Abraham's wife. Opening up about her character in the film, the actress said, "I’m playing John Abraham’s wife. And I can’t reveal much about the subject, but my role is beautiful. Everybody says that she’s just playing the wife, but I’m glad. At least I have been asked to play the wife, because it’s an important character."

She added, "And being a part of something like this automatically gives me a very patriotic feeling and luckily I get to be a part of such films more often."

Tehran is a geo-political thriller starring John Abraham and Manushi Chhillar in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 26 alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. 
 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 12:33 IST

