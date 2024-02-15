Advertisement

Actress Mahima Makwana has spilled the beans on the meanest thing a director ever said to her: "Tumse na ho payega."

Mahima will be seen playing the character of Mahika Nandy in the upcoming series 'Showtime'.

During the trailer launch of the show, Mahima said: "The meanest thing a director has said to me is that, 'Tumse na ho payega'. I went on the set, and I was all ready and obviously nervous, and they came up to me and told me 'what are you doing here, I don't think you are made for films' that's what they said."

'Showtime' stars Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

The series delves into the world of films, production houses and how they function.

Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the show is produced by Dharma Productions, and will be released on March 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

