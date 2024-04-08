×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

Maidaan Advance Bookings: Ajay Devgn Starrer Sports Drama Mints ₹20 Lakh For Day 1

Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the big screens on April 11, coinciding with the Eid holiday. Advanced bookings for both films opened recently.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Maidaan
Maidaan | Image:IMDb
  • 2 min read
Maidaan will hit the big screens on April 11, coinciding with the Eid holiday. The film is headlined by Ajay Devgn and Priyamani plays a pivotal role. The sports drama movie is a biopic of Syed Abdul Rahim, credited with coaching the Indian football team through the sports ‘golden era’. The film has collected a decent amount for the first-day advanced bookings. 

Maidaan advanced booking falls short of Kareena Kapoor starrer Crew 

The advanced bookings of Maidaan opened on April 6. The Ajay Devgn starrer film has raked in ₹20.76 Lacs for the first day of release, as per trade tracking site Sacnilk. A total of 9634 tickets have been sold in advance for the movie.

While the bookings for Maidaan are off to a good start, it lags behind Crew. The Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon raked in close ₹2.58 crore in advanced bookings alone. The Ajay Devgn starrer film will clash with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office. The action flick has sold 12525 tickets for day 1 amounting to a total of ₹29.82 Lacs, as per Sacnilk. 

Maidaan release date shifted to April 11 

On April 8, Ajay Devgn and the makers of Maidaan announced that the movie would hit the big screens on April 11 instead of the earlier proposed date of April 10, owing to the Eid holiday. However, paid previews of the movie will commence at 6 PM on April 10. Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the sports biopic also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles. During one of the promotional events, Ajay revealed that he didn’t know about the true story of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and how the latter helped the Indian football team reach great heights.

“Apart from being a great story, I never knew that something like that had happened in our country and football had reached its peak and one man and these players changed the course of football in the 1950s and 1960s. In fact, I was shocked and surprised to know about his story," the actor said. Maidaan is slated to clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

