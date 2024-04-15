Advertisement

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan hit the theatres on April 11 after having started the paid-preview shows on April 10 post 6 pm. In the last four days of its release, the film witnessed growth in its collection. However, failed to earn in double digits, unlike Akshay Kumar starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which too released on the same day and opened at ₹15.65 crore at the box office. Maidaan in its first weekend earned a total of ₹22.22 crore at the box office in India, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. Check out a detailed breakdown of the film's earnings below.

How much did Maidaan earn on its first Sunday?

According to Sacnilk, Ajay Devgn's sports drama which is a biopic of India's legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, minted ₹6.25 crore on its first Sunday. On April 10, through its paid-preview shows, the film earned ₹2.6 crore. On April 11, the sports drama minted a total of ₹4.5 crore. On Friday, the Amit Sharma directorial witnessed a major dip in its collection with an earning of just ₹2.80 crore. However, Saturday witnessed a rise in percentage by 109.09% where the Priyamani starrer minted ₹5.65 crores and on Sunday ₹6.52 crores, making the film's total to ₹22.22 crores.

What do we know about Maidaan?

Maidaan has been one of Ajay Devgn's longest-pending films. The film had been in the making since 2019 after its announcement in the same year. Backed by producer Boney Kapoor, the biopic witnessed multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and cyclone Nisarga. After over five years, the film finally hit the big screen on April 11. Directed by Amit Sharma, the film also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. It was released against Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. However, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial film too is not performing very well at the box office. Its total in India stands at ₹31.75 crore at the box office.

