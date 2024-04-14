Advertisement

Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn, witnessed a dull collection at the domestic box office despite releasing on Eid. It was released against Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office. The film which is based on Syed Abdul Rahim, an esteemed football coach who revolutionised the sport in India, fell flat on the opening day by earning only ₹4.5 crore domestically, as per Sacnilk. It was believed that the positive word-of-mouth might play a trick in pulling the people to theatres, unfortunately, the biopic saw a major drop on the second day with a collection of just ₹3 crore. However, on the third day of its release, the film witnessed a rise in collection.

How much did Maidaan earn on day 3?

Helmed by Amit Sharma, the film earned ₹2.6 crore on the day of the paid preview, followed by dull earnings till the second day of the release. However, Maidaan earned ₹5.5 crore on Saturday, as per Sacnilk. On the third day, the collection showed an 83.33 percent rise, leading the total to ₹15.6 crore. Seeing the Saturday collection, good footfall is expected on Sunday as well.

(A still from Maidaan trailer | Image: YouTube)

Maidaan had an overall 19.65 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday with the maximum reported in the Mumbai region – 25.50 percent. It is followed by cities like Pune (24.50 percent), Kolkata (23 percent) and Bengaluru (20 percent).

(A BTS photo from Maidaan set | Image: Instagram)

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 3

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the actioner opened to a whopping ₹15.65 crore nett on the first day. However, on its second day, the film saw a decline in the collection by 50% with an earning of just ₹7.6 crore in India. On its third day, the film witnessed a spike in its earnings and minted ₹8.50, as per Sacnilk. In three days, the film has collected a total of ₹31.75 crore nett despite earning mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

(A still from BMCM trailer | Image: YouTube)

Does Maidaan live up to the hype?

Definitely, it does. Republic in its review wrote, “Maidaan is a love letter to football, packaged in film reels. It is every bit worth the watch. You must however, be prepared for occasional periods of lull and montages of intensive leg work, which very well could have been edited out to make the sports drama a much crisper watch. That being said, Maidaan is a story that needed to be told - and more importantly, heard.”

