Published 22:55 IST, August 22nd 2024
Maidaan Controversy: Probe Against Makers For Not Paying Royalties To Syed Abdul Rahim's Family
Maidaan Controversy: Syed Abdul Rahim's family was promised royalties in return for their support during the making of the film, a commitment not fulfilled.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ajay Devgn at Maidaan screening | Image: Varinder Chawla
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:55 IST, August 22nd 2024