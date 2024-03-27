Advertisement

Maidaan is a sports drama film all set to hit the big screen on Eid 2024. The movie is headlined by Ajay Devgn with Priyamani in a pivotal role and is directed by Amit Sharma. It will clash with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on the big screen. Ahead of the film’s release the movie maker shares he had his reservations about casting Ajay Devgn in the role.

Maidaan director says it was difficult to shake Ajay Devgn’s image as Singham in his head

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Maidaan director Amit Sharma opened up on casting Ajay Devgn for the protagonist role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The director admitted that while the actor listened to the film and immediately came on board with it, he had his doubts about the actor’s role.

He told the publication, “Ajay sir said yes to Maidaan just by listening to the subject, there were no questions asked. However, I had my doubts about how Ajay Devgn will play the role of Syed Abdul Rahim.” Sharing the reason for the same Amit Sharma added, “We often create an image in our minds, and in my head, his image was of Singham.”

Maidaan director says no one could have played Syed Abdul Rahim better than Ajay Devgn

In the same conversation, Amit Sharma detailed how he sketched out the character of Syed Abdul. He recalled, “Syed Abdul Rahim was a very humble man, we did a lot of research, I met players, and I met Hakim sir, who is Rahimji’s son. I started to find out about his mannerisms, and the way he spoke, and then I met Ajay sir again and told him I didn’t see many dialogues in the film. I even told him about giving a narration and telling him about Syed Abdul Rahim. I gave him a one-hour narration and he just told me, ‘Tell me what am I supposed to do’.”



Appreciation Ajay Devgn, Amit called him ‘director’s actor’ and said, “I saw this man’s transformation from Singham Ajay Devgn to Sayed Abdul Rahim in Maidaan. Today I openly say it, nobody could have played this role other than Ajay Devgn.” Maidaan chronicles the life of an esteemed football coach who revolutionised Indian football in the 1950s and 60s which came to be known as Indian football’s ‘Golden Era’.