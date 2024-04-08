Advertisement

Maidaan is all set to hit the big screens on April 11. The sports drama movie is headlined by Ajay Devgn and is directed by Badhaai Ho fame Amit Sharma. The upcoming period sports drama explores the golden years of Indian football in the early 1950s and 60s under coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Ahead of the release, the filmmaker has heaped praises on Ajay Devgn.

Ajay Devgn is a director’s actor, says Amit Sharma

Amit Sharma praised Devgn, who plays the role of Rahim in the film, for his commitment to Maidaan. The director asserted that the presence of Devgn in the film made it bigger. He shared, “If a superstar has agreed to do a film, it’s an advantage as the mounting of a film will become bigger. You’ll be able to shoot the way you want to, and if the superstar is ready to give you everything while making the film, then it’s icing on the cake.”

“When Ajay Devgn used to enter the sets, he used to keep the Ajay Devgn persona outside and enter like Syed Abdul Rahim, his character. He came prepped on sets with his dialogues. Not once he said, ‘The trousers are loose, how am I looking?’ He would be like, ‘Tell me what you want me to do, I'll do it’. He is a director’s actor,” the director told PTI in an interview.

Amit Sharma shares insights on Maidaan story

Amit Sharma said there are three ingredients essential for a sports-based film: knowledge about the sport, the correct team, and getting the emotion right. He shared, “For me, the story was not about football but about Syed Abdul Rahim, who brought glory to India. I’m telling the story of this unsung hero, who fought for the country, not at the borders but on a maidaan (field).”

Talking about Rahim, the filmmaker added, “He didn’t capture Tiger Hill but he won the Asian Games,” under whose stewardship, the India national football team won gold medals in the Asian Games of 1951 and 1962. Also starring Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh, “Maidaan” will be released in theatres on the festive occasion of Eid on Thursday. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla.

(With inputs from IANS)

Advertisement