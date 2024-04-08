×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 21:21 IST

Maidaan Filmmaker Amit Sharma Calls Ajay Devgn 'Director's Actor' - Here's Why

Ajay Devgn headlines Maidaan, the period sports drama which explores the golden years of Indian football in the early 1950s and 60s under coach Syed Abdul Rahim

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Amit Sharma with Ajay Devgn
Amit Sharma with Ajay Devgn | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Maidaan is all set to hit the big screens on April 11. The sports drama movie is headlined by Ajay Devgn and is directed by Badhaai Ho fame Amit Sharma. The upcoming period sports drama explores the golden years of Indian football in the early 1950s and 60s under coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Ahead of the release, the filmmaker has heaped praises on Ajay Devgn. 

Ajay Devgn is a director’s actor, says Amit Sharma 

Amit Sharma praised Devgn, who plays the role of Rahim in the film, for his commitment to Maidaan. The director asserted that the presence of Devgn in the film made it bigger. He shared, “If a superstar has agreed to do a film, it’s an advantage as the mounting of a film will become bigger. You’ll be able to shoot the way you want to, and if the superstar is ready to give you everything while making the film, then it’s icing on the cake.”

“When Ajay Devgn used to enter the sets, he used to keep the Ajay Devgn persona outside and enter like Syed Abdul Rahim, his character. He came prepped on sets with his dialogues. Not once he said, ‘The trousers are loose, how am I looking?’ He would be like, ‘Tell me what you want me to do, I'll do it’. He is a director’s actor,” the director told PTI in an interview.

Amit Sharma shares insights on Maidaan story 

Amit Sharma said there are three ingredients essential for a sports-based film: knowledge about the sport, the correct team, and getting the emotion right. He shared, “For me, the story was not about football but about Syed Abdul Rahim, who brought glory to India. I’m telling the story of this unsung hero, who fought for the country, not at the borders but on a maidaan (field).”

Talking about Rahim, the filmmaker added, “He didn’t capture Tiger Hill but he won the Asian Games,” under whose stewardship, the India national football team won gold medals in the Asian Games of 1951 and 1962. Also starring Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh, “Maidaan” will be released in theatres on the festive occasion of Eid on Thursday. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla.

(With inputs from IANS) 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 21:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

I Don't Normally Read 'The Guardian:' S Jaishankar | Exclusive

S Jaishankar Exclusive

a few seconds ago
Jasprit Bumrah Lethal Bowling Against Gujarat Titans

Yadav to replace Shami

2 minutes ago
CSK vs KKR

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Live

2 minutes ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar on 400+

10 minutes ago
Tourist Guide Critically Injured in Terror Attack at South Kashmir's Padpawan, Shopian

Terror Attack in Kashmir

10 minutes ago
Shivam Dube

Dube & Rinku gets backing

12 minutes ago
Amit Sharma with Ajay Devgn

Amit Sharma On Maidaan

12 minutes ago
Golf

FOCUS: Golf Championship

15 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

16 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav LSG

Yadav's injury concern

17 minutes ago
Sumit Nagal

Nagal stuns world no. 38

19 minutes ago
"Record actually shows that the DMK was very much party to the decision(s)" made on the Katchatheevu island, Jaishankar told Republic.

S Jaishankar With Arnab

25 minutes ago
Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings returns home

29 minutes ago
Pakistan cricket team's training

Pak cricket team or army

30 minutes ago
Chamkila screening

Chamkila Screening

31 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir's Viral Video

35 minutes ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

S Jaishankar

35 minutes ago
Nitin Gadkari infrastructure projects Jammu & Kashmir

Major infra projects

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dinesh Karthik reveals his BIGGEST REGRET to R Ashwin

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Doctor Dies After She Flies Out of Door of Airstream Trailer

    World9 hours ago

  3. Nifty, Sensex hit record highs led by metals, realty

    Business News10 hours ago

  4. Amritpal's Mother Held Ahead of March Seeking His Transfer to Punjab

    India News10 hours ago

  5. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo