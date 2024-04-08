×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 20:58 IST

Maidaan Postponed Once Again, Ajay Devgn Starrer Sports Drama To Release On This Date

Maidaan, after multiple delays since 2019, was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 10. However, the film is postponed once again.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Maidaan
A still from Maidaan trailer. | Image:YouTube
  • 2 min read
Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan has been one of the most anticipated films of the actor after the release of his horror thriller film Shaitaan. The film, helmed by Badhaai Ho famed director Amit Sharma, is a biopic on the legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The film starring Ajay Devgn and Priyamani in the lead roles was scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on April 10 alongside Akshay Kumar starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. However, the film is postponed once again.

Maidaan postponed once again

Maidaan went on floors in August 2019, but experienced multiple delays due to COVID-19 pandemic and Cyclone Nisarga. The film after all the delay was scheduled to release on June 3, 2022, but was once again delayed due to impending post-production works. Later, it was scheduled to release on June 23, 2023. However, it was post-poned once again. After almost five years, the makers of the film finally decided to release the film on April 10, on the occassion of Eid, but the film has been now pushed to April 11.

On Monday, April 10, Janhvi Kapoor whose dad and producer Boney Kapoor is backing the film, took to her Instagram stories to share a poster of the film with the information that the film's paid previews will start on Wednesday, April 10 from 6 pm onwards. And, the Ajay Devgn starrer sports drama will be available for the moviegoers from Thursday, April 11. The sudden change in plans came just two days before the inital release date. 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also pushes its release date to April 11

Just like Maidaan, the makers of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also pushed the film's release date to April 11. They too will follow the strategy of Maidaan makers of availing the film's paid previews from April 10, 6pm onwards and making it available across the world on Eid holiday April 11. 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

