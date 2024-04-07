×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 21:41 IST

Maidaan Trails Behind Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan In Advanced Bookings

Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the big screens on April 10, coinciding with the Eid holiday. Advanced bookings for both films opened recently.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan | Image:Zee Studios/YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Maidaan is headlined by Ajay Devgn with Priyamani playing a pivotal role in the film. The sports drama movie is a biopic of Syed Abdul Rahim, an Indian football coach credited with putting India on the global map through football. The sports drama movie will hit the big screens on April 10, coinciding with the Eid holiday and will clash with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The advanced bookings of the film opened on April 6 and have set the film up to a decent start. 

Maidaan registers good growth on advanced bookings

The Ajay Devgn starrer movie is off to a good start at the box office. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is releasing on the same day as Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan. The sports drama film is also raking in good numbers in the advanced booking. The movie, directed by Amit Sharma, will also hit the big screens on the Eid holiday and has minted decent collections in advanced bookings. 

As per Sacnilk, the film has sold 5,946 tickets for the first day of release. The movie has minted ₹13.79 lakh in advanced booking. While the film has failed to beat the collection of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan yet, it has shown positive growth at the box office. 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan advanced bookings soar higher than Maidaan 

The advance ticket booking for the upcoming Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is soaring through the roof. The advance booking opened at 4 p.m. on April 5, and within just five hours, over 12,000 tickets had already been booked by eager moviegoers. As per the current trend projection, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will surpass 100,000 tickets sold by Wednesday, says the film’s team. 

The remarkable success of advance ticket sales for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is proof of the film's widespread appeal and the anticipation it has generated among moviegoers. With an astounding 12,000 tickets sold within the first five hours of advance ticketing alone, the film has already made its mark as a box-office hit in the making. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai fame, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F, and promises a cinematic spectacle that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran serves as an antagonist in the film.

(With inputs from IANS) 

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 21:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Stage collapsed during PM Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur causing injuries to several people

Jabalpur Stage Collapse

a few seconds ago
Nicola Coughlan

Nicola On Bridgerton

a minute ago
Bharatpur tractor incident

Tracking Sambit Patra

2 minutes ago
LSG vs GT

IPL 2024, LSG vs GT Live

6 minutes ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti On Typecasting

8 minutes ago
Cybersecurity

Israeli cybersecurity

9 minutes ago
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

Maidaan Advanced Bookings

10 minutes ago
MI players take lap of honour

MI take lap of honour

12 minutes ago
US Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders.

Bernie Sanders Fire

16 minutes ago
Nagpur: Police Bust Sex Racket At Spa And Rescue Three Girls, Three Held

Police Bust Sex Racket

18 minutes ago
Janki Bodiwala Opens Up About Filming Slap Scene With Ajay Devgn

Janki-Ajay's Slap Scene

18 minutes ago
Ramayana

Ravi With Ramayan Team

18 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's bowling

21 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon On Nepotism

28 minutes ago
Info Edge Naukri

Info Edge March 24 qtr

30 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar On Breakups

30 minutes ago
Andrew Scott

Scott To Fleabag Fans

31 minutes ago
Israel is pulling back some troops from South Gaza, reportedly in preparation for future operations.

Israel Force Draw Down

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rats Blamed For Destroying Confiscated Bhang, Ganja Kept In Store

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Zodiac Signs That Are Blessed With Natural Musical Talent

    Lifestyle6 hours ago

  3. Innovative Chinese Popcorn Making Technique Takes Social Media by Storm

    World7 hours ago

  4. TDP Promises Quality Liquor at Lower Prices in AP Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  5. Driver Killed as Speeding Car Rams Into Running Train in MP

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo