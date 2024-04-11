Advertisement

It's that time of the year again when big stars treat their fans with Eidi -- their much-anticipated films. This Eid, we will see one of the biggest box office clashes between the two OG stars Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. While Ajay Devgn is all set to return to the big screen for the second time this year after his recent hit Shaitaan starring R Madhavan and Jyotika in the lead roles, Akshay Kumar will be giving his first release of the year, which is very unlikely of the actor.

On April 11, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan -- a biopic on legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim -- will finally hit the theatres after its announcement in 2019 and multiple delays after that. On the same day, Akshay Kumar will return in his action avatar alongside Tiger Shroff in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. With the paid-preview having already started for both the films on April 10, will Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan popularity and Akshay Kumar's return to the big screen after a gap of six months (which is surprising) help them mint huge numbers at the box office? Here's what the advance bookings and box office predictions by the trade analysts for the films' opening day look like.

Advance bookings are extremely low for both films

The advance bookings as well as excitement for both Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan are extremely low, according to Producer and Film Trade Analyst Girish Johar. He said, "Excitement level for both the films are not great and the advance bookings are also less. However, I am really hoping that given the star power of both the actors, their films do well at the box office after good word-of-mouth and walk-in tickets."

Girish gave examples of films like Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail (2023) and Yami Gautam's film Article 370 (2024). He said a lot of times such films earn well eventually despite not showing strong advance bookings.

Another Film Trade Analyst Atul Mohan also had a similar opinion. He said, "Advance to kuch hua nahi. All depends on spot booking tomorrow."

According to BookMyShow statistics, the advance bookings for previously released films Crew and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar are much better than Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. According to the app, in the last 24 hours, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu starrer is leading the advance bookings with 37.38K tickets sold. Second in the list is Randeep Hooda starrer Swatantrya Veer Savarkar with 16.54K tickets.

On the other hand, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has sold 10.8K tickets, and Maidaan just 7.05K tickets, according to BookMyShow.

How much will BMCM, Maidaan earn at the box office on its opening day?

Despite low excitement and advance bookings, Girish Johar predicts that the Ajay Devgn starrer will earn somewhere around ₹10 crore to ₹12 crore. Whereas, he believes that Akshay Kumar's action film will open to at least ₹15 crore on its first day.

He said, "A lot depends on walk-in tickets business. Maidaan is a niche film, a tier-one film. Whereas, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is more of a mass film, which will have comparatively a wider audience. Maidaan might open to ₹10-12 crores, while BMCM is expected to mint somewhere around ₹15 crore on its day 1."

Girish Johar believes with both the films releasing on a Thursday (April 11) followed by a big holiday on Eid (Friday) and an extended weekend after that, Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have the potential to earn well if the content is liked by people. The cherry on the cake for both films is that there are no other big movies lined up for the near future, providing a bigger window for the Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar starrer flicks.

Now everything depends on the kind of content the actors have to offer through their films. Maidaan, directed Amit Sharma, also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in the lead roles. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will star actors Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar among others.