Pankaj Tripathi has just seen through the release of one of his first films which sees him take the lead in the titular role. Main Atal Hoon sees the actor assume the role of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film, despite being a rather anticipated project, is not carrying optimistic predictions when it comes to its opening day numbers.

Main Atal Hoon to open to underwhelming numbers?

Though an affirmative report on the same is still awaited, Main Atal Hoon's opening day predictions does not carry with it optimistic number. As per a Sacnilk report, Main Atal Hoon will reportedly mint around ₹1 crore as its opening day estimates. Considering the film's ample promotions coupled with a notable name - Pankaj Tripathi - carrying the project, the film's future at the box office seems grim.

Though the early estimates of Main Atal Hoon are not optimistic, the good news about the film is the positive audience response. Good word of mouth may end up helping the film eventually pick up pace at the box office. This also appears to be the more likely route for the film to recover its budget, considering the early audience response and reviews for the film have been largely favourable. For context, the film has reportedly been mounted on a budget of ₹20 crores.

What is Main Atal Hoon about?

Main Atal Hoon featured Pankaj Tripathi in and as the former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film traces the life and political legacy of Vajpayee as he makes his way through the grassroots to eventually lead the country. The film also carries a detailed account of a rather crucial period of India's political history which saw the creation and dismantling of several notable political parties.

Early reviews for the film have been painting Pankaj Tripathi's work in a rather appreciable light.