English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 00:27 IST

Main Atal Hoon Box Office Prediction Day 1: Biopic To Open To Underwhelming Numbers?

Main Atal Hoon released in theatres on January 19. The Ravi Jadhav helmed biopic features Pankaj Tripathi in the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Main Atal Hoon
Main Atal Hoon | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pankaj Tripathi has just seen through the release of one of his first films which sees him take the lead in the titular role. Main Atal Hoon sees the actor assume the role of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film, despite being a rather anticipated project, is not carrying optimistic predictions when it comes to its opening day numbers.

Main Atal Hoon to open to underwhelming numbers?

Though an affirmative report on the same is still awaited, Main Atal Hoon's opening day predictions does not carry with it optimistic number. As per a Sacnilk report, Main Atal Hoon will reportedly mint around ₹1 crore as its opening day estimates. Considering the film's ample promotions coupled with a notable name - Pankaj Tripathi - carrying the project, the film's future at the box office seems grim.

Advertisement

Though the early estimates of Main Atal Hoon are not optimistic, the good news about the film is the positive audience response. Good word of mouth may end up helping the film eventually pick up pace at the box office. This also appears to be the more likely route for the film to recover its budget, considering the early audience response and reviews for the film have been largely favourable. For context, the film has reportedly been mounted on a budget of ₹20 crores.

Advertisement

What is Main Atal Hoon about?

Main Atal Hoon featured Pankaj Tripathi in and as the former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film traces the life and political legacy of Vajpayee as he makes his way through the grassroots to eventually lead the country. The film also carries a detailed account of a rather crucial period of India's political history which saw the creation and dismantling of several notable political parties.

Advertisement

Early reviews for the film have been painting Pankaj Tripathi's work in a rather appreciable light. 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 23:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories23 minutes ago

  2. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 25 minutes ago

  3. Ankita Lokhande Addresses Divorce Rumours With Vicky Jain

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  4. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News27 minutes ago

  5. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement