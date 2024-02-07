Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 11:21 IST

Main Atal Hoon Box Office Collection Day 3: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Remains Steady, Mints ₹5.65 Cr

Pankaj Tripathi's Main Atal Hoon has witnessed an upward graph on the weekend. The film has earned a total of ₹5.65 crore so far.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Main Atal Hoon
Main Atal Hoon | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Main Atal Hoon hit the big screens on January 19. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role and is directed by Ravi Jadhav. The biographical drama opened to a decent collection at the domestic box office and has seen a growth in business since then. The momentum continued on Sunday, with an estimated collection of ₹2.40 crore. 

Main Atal Hoon Poster | Image: Instagram 

Main Atal Hoon witnesses an upward graph on the weekend 

According to Sacknilk, Main Atal Hoon opened to ₹1.15 crore at the domestic box office. On the second day, the movie saw a growth in business. As per early estimates, the film raked in ₹1.80 crore on its second day. Now, on the third day, the film earned ₹2.40 crore. This has brought the film’s total domestic earnings to ₹5.65 crore. Besides this, the film recorded an overall 15.81 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday.

On the day of its release, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the film could have done better business had it been released some other time. The movie faced competition with Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas and HanuMan Hindi version.

Advertisement

Besides this, the release of Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s Fighter on January 25 also poses competition to the biopic. Taking to X, the trade analys wrote, “#MainAtalHoon - carrying minimal buzz - could’ve done with a better release period, since the much-awaited biggie #Fighter invades cineplexes next Thursday.” 

Poster of Main Atal Hoon | Image: Instagram

Main Atal Hoon documents the life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee 

The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali under the banners Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios Production. The film chronicles the extraordinary life and political journey of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India's 10th Prime Minister. 

Elaborating on his role, Pankaj Tripathi told the media, “After reading so much about him, I realised why he wrote those poems and in what context. So I connect with this quality of his the most because I am also an emotional person. I can cry a lot without any reason." Sharing his view on the genre of biopics, Tripathi said, "A biopic is made so that people can be inspired by an important person who has lived an extraordinary life. I see biopics as an inspiration." 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 11:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

24 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Biden Forgets Name of Hamas During Truce Deal Speech

    World11 minutes ago

  2. Japan is the new Disneyland of global activism

    Business News15 minutes ago

  3. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News15 minutes ago

  4. Power Grid Corp of India's Q3 profit rises after demand surge

    Business News15 minutes ago

  5. ControlZ raises $3 million led by 9 Unicorn, Venture Catalysts

    Business News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement