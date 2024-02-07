Advertisement

Main Atal Hoon hit the big screens on January 19. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role and is directed by Ravi Jadhav. The biographical drama opened to a decent collection at the domestic box office and has seen a growth in business since then. The momentum continued on Sunday, with an estimated collection of ₹2.40 crore.

Main Atal Hoon Poster | Image: Instagram

Main Atal Hoon witnesses an upward graph on the weekend

According to Sacknilk, Main Atal Hoon opened to ₹1.15 crore at the domestic box office. On the second day, the movie saw a growth in business. As per early estimates, the film raked in ₹1.80 crore on its second day. Now, on the third day, the film earned ₹2.40 crore. This has brought the film’s total domestic earnings to ₹5.65 crore. Besides this, the film recorded an overall 15.81 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday.

On the day of its release, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the film could have done better business had it been released some other time. The movie faced competition with Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas and HanuMan Hindi version.

Besides this, the release of Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s Fighter on January 25 also poses competition to the biopic. Taking to X, the trade analys wrote, “#MainAtalHoon - carrying minimal buzz - could’ve done with a better release period, since the much-awaited biggie #Fighter invades cineplexes next Thursday.”

Poster of Main Atal Hoon | Image: Instagram

Main Atal Hoon documents the life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh , and Kamlesh Bhanushali under the banners Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios Production. The film chronicles the extraordinary life and political journey of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India's 10th Prime Minister.

Elaborating on his role, Pankaj Tripathi told the media, “After reading so much about him, I realised why he wrote those poems and in what context. So I connect with this quality of his the most because I am also an emotional person. I can cry a lot without any reason." Sharing his view on the genre of biopics, Tripathi said, "A biopic is made so that people can be inspired by an important person who has lived an extraordinary life. I see biopics as an inspiration."