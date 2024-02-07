English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 12:36 IST

Main Atal Hoon Box Office Collection Day 4: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Sees A Major Drop On 1st Monday

Main Atal Hoon, starring Pankaj Tripathi, is the biopic of the former Prime Minister of India Atal Vihari Bajpayee.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Main Atal Hoon
Main Atal Hoon | Image:Pankaj Tripathi Instagram
  • 2 min read
Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon, the biopic of India's former Prime Minister, hit the screens on January 19. The biopic which opened to decent numbers saw a significant rise in its earnings on days 2 and 3. However, on its first Monday, the film saw a major drop, failing its Monday test.

How much did Pankaj Tripathi starrer earn on day 4?

The Pankaj Tripathi starrer made on a reported budget of ₹10 crores, opened to 1.15 crore on its release date. It saw a significant rise on day 2 with an earning of ₹2.1 crores. On Sunday, it saw a rise of 14.29% more and earned ₹2.4 crores. However, on its first Monday, the film witnessed a major drop and earned just ₹80 lakh according to early estimates by Industry tracker Sacknilk. The film's total stands at ₹6.45 crores. 

Main Atal Hoon didn't have any direct competition at the box office in terms of clash. However, Teja Sajja starrer Telugu film HanuMan has been doing wonders at the box office even in its Hindi version. Pankaj Tripathi starrer will however see an impact in its box office numbers after the release of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Aerial action film Fighter. The film also stars actors Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles. 

What do we know about Main Atal Hoon?

Main Atal Hoon chronicles the extraordinary life and political journey of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India's 10th Prime Minister. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the film reveals Vajpayee's multifaceted persona as a poet, gentleman, and statesman. It is scheduled to be released on January 19, 2024.

Recently the actor in a media interaction revealed the makers' intention behind making the film and said, “We have tried to showcase those moments of his life in the film which are not known to the public and which are not available on any public platform.”

 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 10:00 IST

