Updated January 21st, 2024 at 09:35 IST

Main Atal Hoon Box Office Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi Film Sees Growth On Weekend

Main Atal Hoon has amassed a total of ₹2.95 crore on just two days of theatrical run. The biographical drama is headlined by Pankaj Tripathi.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Main Atal Hoon
Main Atal Hoon | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Main Atal Hoon hit the big screens on January 19. The film is headlined by Pankaj Tripathi and is headlined by Ravi Jadhav. The biographical drama opened to a decent collection at the domestic box office and has seen a growth in business on its second day. 

Main Atal Hoon maintains a steady pace at the box office

Main Atal Hoon opened to ₹1.15 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. The following day saw a growth in business on Saturday. As per early estimates, the film raked in ₹1.80 crore on its second day. The film’s total collection has amassed a modest ₹2.95 crore. 

A screengrab of a post of Taran Adarsh | Image: Taran Adarsh/X

The film is running with a theatre occupancy of 7.90% in the morning shows and 13.91% in the evening shows. On the day of the film’s release, trade analyst Taran Adarsh opined that the Pankaj Tripathi starrer could have done better business had it been released some other time. Currently, the movie has to deter competition from Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas and HanuMan Hindi version which has become a favourite among cine-goers. Besides, the release of Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s Fighter on January 25 also poses as a competition to the biopic. The trade expert wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “#MainAtalHoon - carrying minimal buzz - could’ve done with a better release period, since the much-awaited biggie #Fighter invades cineplexes next Thursday.” 

Main Atal Hoon chronicles the life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Helmed by Ravi Jadhav, the film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali under the banners Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios Production. The film chronicles the extraordinary life and political journey of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India's 10th Prime Minister. 

Talking about essaying the role of the former Prime Minister, Pankaj Tripathi told the media ahead of the film release, “After reading so much about him, I realised why he wrote those poems and in what context. So I connect with this quality of his the most because I am also an emotional person. I can cry a lot without any reason." Sharing his view on the genre of biopics, Tripathi said, "A biopic is made so that people can be inspired by an important person who has lived an extraordinary life. I see biopics as an inspiration." 

Published January 21st, 2024 at 09:35 IST

