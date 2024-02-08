Advertisement

Pankaj Tripathi, who is gearing up for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic Main Atal Hoon, recently recalled his days in Bihar college when he was a student. As his film, a biopic on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, offers an insight into the life of the legendary politician and his career, including his role in the India-Pakistan ties, the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and the Pokhran nuclear test, Pankaj Tripathi too revealed his interest in politics and acknowledged the strong political climate in Bihar.

Pankaj Tripathi who is gearing up for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic Main Atal Hoon I Image/ IMDb

Whan Pankaj Tripathi was beaten up and arrested by cops

Reflecting on his earlier inclination towards politics, Pankaj recalled a pivotal moment when an arrest and physical altercation with police dissuaded him. The experience led him to pivot towards a different path. When asked if Pankaj thought about joining politics at the time, the actor said that he wanted to pursue this career but after he was arrested once, he let go of that idea. In an interview with ANI, the actor said, “I never thought about entering politics at that time. There was a thought that I might proceed in this line but then there was an arrest and the cops beat me up so I left that thought there and then.”

Pankaj Tripathi reveals about when he was beaten up and arrested by cops I Image/ IMDb

The shift in Pankaj Tripathi's career

Following the unsettling incident, Pankaj Tripathi diverted his focus to theatre, finding a newfound attraction and interest in the performing arts. Theatre became the turning point in his career trajectory. Pankaj Tripathi transformed during a week-long stint in Beur jail in Patna, an experience he described as life-altering. Being secluded, and devoid of activity, he delved into self-discovery, which led to a deep realization of his disconnect with Hindi literature, prompting a significant change in his life perspective.

Pankaj Tripathi is currently a well-known name in the Hindi film industry. The actor was honored with his second National Film Award for his remarkable performance in Laxman Utekar's Mimi last year. Following Main Atal Hoon, he eagerly anticipates the release of Mirzapur Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video, marking another milestone in his career.

