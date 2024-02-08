English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 07:30 IST

Main Atal Hoon: Pankaj Tripathi reveals he was beaten up, arrested by cops during his student days

When actor Pankaj Tripathi opened up about his shift from political aspirations to theatre after facing adversity. The actor says he was arrested.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Main Atal Hoon
Main Atal Hoon | Image:Main Atal Hoon I Image/ IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pankaj Tripathi, who is gearing up for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic Main Atal Hoon, recently recalled his days in Bihar college when he was a student. As his film, a biopic on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, offers an insight into the life of the legendary politician and his career, including his role in the India-Pakistan ties, the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and the Pokhran nuclear test, Pankaj Tripathi too revealed his interest in politics and acknowledged the strong political climate in Bihar.

Pankaj Tripathi who is gearing up for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic Main Atal Hoon I Image/ IMDb

Whan Pankaj Tripathi was beaten up and arrested by cops

Reflecting on his earlier inclination towards politics, Pankaj recalled a pivotal moment when an arrest and physical altercation with police dissuaded him. The experience led him to pivot towards a different path. When asked if Pankaj thought about joining politics at the time, the actor said that he wanted to pursue this career but after he was arrested once, he let go of that idea. In an interview with ANI, the actor said, “I never thought about entering politics at that time. There was a thought that I might proceed in this line but then there was an arrest and the cops beat me up so I left that thought there and then.” 

Pankaj Tripathi reveals about when he was beaten up and arrested by cops I Image/ IMDb

The shift in Pankaj Tripathi's career

Following the unsettling incident, Pankaj Tripathi diverted his focus to theatre, finding a newfound attraction and interest in the performing arts. Theatre became the turning point in his career trajectory. Pankaj Tripathi transformed during a week-long stint in Beur jail in Patna, an experience he described as life-altering. Being secluded, and devoid of activity, he delved into self-discovery, which led to a deep realization of his disconnect with Hindi literature, prompting a significant change in his life perspective.

Pankaj Tripathi is currently a well-known name in the Hindi film industry. The actor was honored with his second National Film Award for his remarkable performance in Laxman Utekar's Mimi last year. Following Main Atal Hoon, he eagerly anticipates the release of Mirzapur Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video, marking another milestone in his career.
 

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 07:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos5 hours ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement