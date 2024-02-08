Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 17:09 IST

Main Atal Hoon Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Highlights Pokhran, Ram Janmabhoomi's History

The second trailer of Main Atal Hoon features actor Pankaj Tripathi walking the audiences down India's journey through periods.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Main Atal Hoon
Main Atal Hoon | Image:Instagram/pankajtripathi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The eagerly anticipated biopic Main Atal Hoon portraying the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has unveiled its second trailer. Starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role, the movie is scheduled for a release on January 19 and its new trailer delves into the challenges faced by Vajpayee amidst allegations and ideological conflicts.

More about Main Atal Hoon Trailer 2

Pankaj immerses himself completely in the character of the former Prime Minister and showcases the difficult journey Vajpayee underwent due to party allegations and ideological clashes. The trailer offers glimpses into significant events such as the Ram Mandir movement and the Pokhran nuclear test.

The trailer opens with a moving scene where Atal Bihari Vajpayee, portrayed by Pankaj, reflects on the cinema's portrayal of happiness and prosperity. However, the tone shifts dramatically with the news of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination and the subsequent stain on the party due to Godse's connection with the Sangh.

Addressing the accusations faced by the party, Pankaj’s character expresses frustration and states, "Whenever we strive to do something good for the country, we are labeled communal." The trailer further weaves in glimpses of Indira Gandhi and highlights the clash between 'Hindutva versus progressivism.'

Main Atal Hoon poster | Image: IMDb

Pankaj’s portrayal captures every nuance of Atal Bihari convincingly from language and attire to mannerisms and speeches. The trailer also includes a significant scene depicting APJ Abdul Kalam congratulating Vajpayee on the success of the Pokhran nuclear test.

More about Main Atal Hoon

The film pays homage to Vajpayee's achievements during his tenure and includes the initiation of the Delhi to Lahore bus service and his role in the temple movement. With the release strategically timed just before the consecration of the Ramlala idol in Ayodhya, the film prominently features the determination Vajpayee displayed during the temple movement.

Main Atal Hoon poster | Image: IMDb

Main Atal Hoon is directed by Ravi Jadhav and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh and Kamlesh Bhanushali.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 17:09 IST

