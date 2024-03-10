×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 13:13 IST

Malaika Arora Addresses Report She Received ‘Fat Alimony’ After Divorce

Malaika Arora has opened up about her divorce and how it was assumed that she took huge sums of money as alimony from her ex husband.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora looked gorgeous in a thigh-high slit shimmery champagne gown from the shelves of Sol by Irena Soprano. She sported light makeup and styled her hair in a sleek ponytail. | Image:Instagram
Malaika Arora is known not to mince her words. The Chaiyaa Chaiyaa fame, in a new interview, opened up about getting due credit for her work. She expressed concern about how her personal life became a topic of discussion more than her professional commitments. 

Malaika Arora on alimony accusations 

In a new interview, Malaika recalled the time she announced her divorce from her husband. She recalled reading articles that claimed that she had got a big compensation for the separation. The actress recalled being judged for wearing exorbitant outfits. 

A file photo of Malaika Arora | Iamge: Instagram 

In an interview with Pinkvilla Malaika recalled, “Somebody decided to carry a ridiculous article about something that I was wearing as to how expensive it is, and they said, ‘Clearly she can afford it because she got a fat alimony’ and I was aghast.” She added, that she was shocked to know that people ignored her years of hard work after her divorce. She continued, “Whatever you have done in life, at whatever level, it makes no difference.” 

Malaika Arora steps out on dinner date with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Years after parting ways with her husband, Malaika Arora started dating Aactor Arjun Kapoor. The couple has been in a relationship since 2019, and have often shared their admiration for each other publicly. On March 8, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor stepped out on a dinner date. The actors were spotted dining at a luxury restaurant in Mumbai. The Ishaqzaade actor donned a suit for the date night. Malaika, on the other hand, opted for chic attire. The actress donned a white tank top teamed with beige pants. 

A file photo of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor | Iamge: Instagram 

 

However, after their date, Arjun Kapoor could be seen dropping his girlfriend home. A video of the same is doing rounds on social media. Social media users and netizens are lauding Arjun for his chivalrous act. The video also serves as proof of their relationship going strong. 

Published March 10th, 2024 at 13:13 IST

