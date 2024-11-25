Malaika Arora Dating Again After Breakup With Arjun? Shares Cryptic Note On 'Relationship Status'

Ever since Arjun Kapoor confirmed his breakup with Malaika Arora during a pre- Diwali event in Mumbai, netizens were waiting for Malaika Arora’s response. The actress and model has finally broken her silence about her relationship status.

Malaika Arora opens up about her relationship status

Malaika Arora took to Instagram and shared a post that read, “My status right now: in a relationship, single, hehehe. She selected the “hehehe” option. Post her break up with Singham Again actor, she has often been sharing cryptic posts or stories on Instagram with her fans.

Malaika's Post | Source: Instagram

After Arjun Kapoor confirmed he is single, Malaika Arora had shared a cryptic post which immediately grabbed attention of netizens. The post read, “Touching a heart for a second can touch a soul for lifetime”.

Photo of Malaika's story | Source: Instagram

Relationship timeline of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

The rumours of romance between Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora began in 2018 when they were spotted together at a fashion show. The couple confirmed their relationship on Malaika’s 45th birthday. After they made it official on Instagram, the duo were often seen holiday together and made appearance at events and they were seen spending time with each other’s families as well.

File photo of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora | Source: Instagram